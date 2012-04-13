(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'B' rating
to Seitel Inc.'s proposed $275 million second lien term loan maturing in 2018.
The recovery rating on this debt is a '3', reflecting our expectation of
meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The
Houston-based seismic data company plans to use the proceeds to redeem the $275
million outstanding on its 9.75% senior unsecured notes due 2014.
The 'B' rating and stable outlook on Seitel reflect our assessment of the
company's "vulnerable" business risk and "aggressive" financial risk. The
ratings incorporate the continued recovery of the North American oilfield
services industry from the trough levels of 2009, along with the company's
improved liquidity position and debt leverage measures.
(Our corporate and issue-level ratings are contingent upon the company using
proceeds from the proposed term loan to redeem the existing $275 million of
unsecured debt, as proposed).
For a complete rationale, see our research update on Seitel published March
26, 2012.
RATINGS LIST
Seitel Inc.
Corporate credit rating B/Stable/--
New Rating
Proposed $275 mil 2nd-lien term loan due 2018 B
Recovery rating 3
