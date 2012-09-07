Overview -- Realty Income Corp. has signed a definitive agreement with American Realty Capital Trust Inc. to acquire American Realty Capital and all of its outstanding shares. -- We are placing our 'BB' corporate credit rating on American Realty Capital Trust on CreditWatch with positive implications. -- The CreditWatch action reflects the likelihood that we would raise American Realty Capital Trust's corporate credit rating to that of Realty Income if the transaction closes as expected. Rating Action On Sept. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BB' corporate credit rating on American Realty Capital Trust Inc. (ARCT) on CreditWatch with positive implications following a proposal by higher-rated Realty Income Corp. to acquire the company and all of its outstanding shares. ARCT does not currently have any rated debt (see list). Rationale The CreditWatch placements follow the announcement that ARCT (BB/Stable/--) and Realty Income (BBB/Stable/--) have signed a definitive agreement under which Realty Income will acquire all of the outstanding shares of ARCT in a transaction valued at approximately $2.95 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, ARCT shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.2874 shares of Realty Income common stock for each share of ARCT common stock. We expect Realty Income to fund the acquisition by issuing $1.9 billion of its common stock to ARCT, assuming approximately $526 million of ARCT's secured debt, and immediately repaying approximately $574 million of ARCT's outstanding debt and related transaction expenses. The boards of directors of both companies have approved the transaction. Pending shareholder approval (from both companies), we expect the acquisition to close during the fourth quarter of 2012 or early in the first quarter of 2013. New York City-based ARCT is a relatively young equity REIT that acquired most of its portfolio of 501 fully occupied, freestanding commercial real estate properties over the past two years. Before the company internalized management and listed its common stock on the NASDAQ in March 2012, it was external advised by its former sponsor (American Realty Capital) and ARCT's common stock was not publicly traded. Escondido, Calif.-based Realty Income invests in single-tenant properties throughout the U.S. The company, an S&P MidCap 400 Index constituent, ended the June 30, 2012, quarter with a $5.2 billion portfolio (on a cost basis) of 2,762 properties in 49 states. CreditWatch The CreditWatch action reflects the likelihood that we would raise ARCT's corporate credit rating to that of Realty Income if the acquisition closes as expected. We would likely subsequently withdraw our corporate credit rating on ARCT based on our expectation that ARCT will be fully integrated into Realty Income. We plan to resolve the CreditWatch placement during the fourth quarter of 2012 or early in the first quarter of 2013 after the results of shareholder votes have been announced. Related Criteria And Research -- Industry Economic And Ratings Outlook: North American REIT Ratings Will Likely Remain Stable Despite Slowing Economic Growth, July 27, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking: North American REITs, Strongest To Weakest, July 26, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 8, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating Real Estate Companies, June 21, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Placed On CreditWatch To From American Realty Capital Trust Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Watch Pos/-- BB/Stable/--