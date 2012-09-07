Sept 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today stated that its ratings on Realty Income Corp. are unaffected by the company's recent announcement that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire all of the outstanding shares of American Realty Capital Trust (ARCT; 'BB/Watch Pos') in a transaction valued at roughly $2.95 billion. The acquisition will increase Realty Income's total enterprise value (market basis) to $11.4 billion (at its Sept. 5, 2012 share price). The board of directors of both companies have unanimously approved the agreement, which requires a shareholder vote by both companies. We anticipate the transaction will close by the first quarter of 2013. We expect Realty Income's financial risk profile to remain "intermediate," as the company plans to finance the transaction in a leverage-neutral manner through the direct issuance $1.9 billion of its common stock to ARCT shareholders (0.2874 ratio, a 2% premium to the Sept. 5, 2012 stock price), the assumption of roughly $526 million of debt, and the immediate repayment of roughly $574 million of outstanding debt and transaction expenses. Upon closing of the acquisition, we expect ARCT shareholders to own roughly 25.6% of Realty Income's shares. We consider the pricing (a roughly 6% cap rate) high relative to Realty Income's higher-yielding acquisitions to date. However, we also believe that this acquisition advances Realty Income's strategic objective of increasing its investment in nonretail properties that are leased primarily to investment-grade rated tenants subject to long-term leases. Pro forma for the acquisition, Realty Income's tenant diversification improves, and FedEx ('BBB'/Stable) becomes the company's largest tenant (6% of revenues). Despite the broader business platform, we expect to continue to consider Realty Income's business risk profile as "satisfactory." Additionally, our stable outlook assumes the integration proceeds smoothly, that financing occurs as planned with no diminution to total coverage, which includes the dividend as a fixed charge, (1.1x) and credit facility usage post-closing remains moderate.