NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 1, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today assigned its 'BBB' rating to Vornado Realty VNOD.N L.P.'s $400 million
5.0%
senior notes due 2022. Vornado Realty L.P. is an operating subsidiary of
Vornado Realty Trust (collectively Vornado).
The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for general
business purposes, which may include repayment or repurchase of indebtedness
and acquisitions. Vornado had unrestricted cash and equivalents of $585
million as of Sept. 30, 2011, and, as of Nov. 8, 2011, it had about $2.5
billion of availability under its revolving credit facilities. As of Sept. 30,
2011, Vornado had consolidated debt maturities totaling $624 million for the
remainder of the year and $1.6 billion of debt maturing in 2012.
Standard & Poor's ratings on Vornado reflect the company's satisfactory
business risk profile as one of the largest equity real estate investment
trusts (REITs), with strong positions in the New York City and Washington,
D.C., metro office markets. The ratings also reflect the company's
intermediate financial risk profile, with strengthened coverage metrics and
moderate financial leverage, albeit with a high degree of structural
complexity, given Vornado's varied revenue sources and funding channels.
Our stable outlook on the company reflects our expectation for continued
same-property EBITDA growth, such that fixed-charge coverage will be in the
2.2x-2.5x range over the next two years. We may consider an upgrade if cash
flow grows quicker than we anticipate, the company permanently monetizes
noncore investments, and Vornado reduces overall leverage such that it can
sustain fixed-charge coverage in the 2.5x-3.0x range. Conversely, we could
lower our rating if the company fails to maintain fixed-charge coverage above
2.2x due to a substantial increase in dilutive noncore investments.
(For our most recent credit analysis on Vornado, see "Summary: Vornado Realty
Trust," published Sept. 22, 2011.)
RATING LIST
Vornado Realty Trust/Vornado Realty L.P.
Corporate credit rating BBB+/Stable/--
New Rating
Vornado Realty L.P.
$400 million 5.0% senior notes due 2022 BBB
