(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 13 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Rating Outlooks on the long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of Banco Exterior, C.A. Banco Universal, Banco de Venezuela, Banco Provincial, Mercantil, C.A. Banco Universal and Venezolano de Credito, S.A. to Negative from Stable. All other international and national ratings remain at current levels. This rating action follows the agency's Outlook revision to Negative on Venezuela's sovereign ratings on April 4, 2012. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. The recent revision to a Negative Outlook on Venezuela's Foreign and Local Currency IDRs reflected the sovereign's weakening policy framework, which has resulted in increased vulnerability to commodity price shocks and deterioration in fiscal and external credit metrics as well as rising political uncertainty related to the 2012 electoral cycle. Fitch expects to resolve the Negative Outlooks soon after those on the sovereign ratings have been resolved. In spite of these banks' solid financial profiles, the banks' ratings are strongly linked to the creditworthiness of the sovereign given their holdings of sovereign bonds, economic ties, as well as the high level of government intervention in terms of compulsory lending, interest rate caps and floors, nationalization risk and regulatory uncertainty. Fitch forecasts Venezuela's real GDP growth to strengthen to 5.1% in 2012. As it is a presidential election year, an increasing level of discretionary government spending underpinned by still high oil prices will be a key driver of economic activity. However, over the medium term the economy's performance is likely to deteriorate in the absence of policies that lead to increased private investment and improved competitiveness of the non-oil economy, and a reduction in macroeconomic distortions such as real exchange rate overvaluation and high inflation, all of which could detract from the financial system's performance. The banking system's operating environment will continue to be stressed from both direct regulations and government intervention in other sectors of the economy. Nevertheless, Fitch expects the highest rated privately-owned Venezuelan banks to maintain a similar solid financial performance in 2012 relative to 2011. Excess liquidity has accelerated loan growth in real terms and put downward pressure on the system's already declining equity/assets ratio, although this may be mitigated by slightly higher profitability and good credit quality in the near term. Low bank penetration and still weak access to financial services and credit in the lower income segments, along with high liquidity and negative real interest rates have helped to control asset quality during past economic downturns and adequate credit metrics should continue in 2012 under the current scenario. However, as observed historically, a sudden deterioration in the operating environment may hinder asset quality and impose temporary pressures on the banks' profitability, especially when measured in real terms. Additionally, Fitch believes 2013 could be more challenging for all banks as macroeconomic imbalances increase over 2012. Fitch has taken the following rating actions: Banco Exterior, C.A. Banco Universal --Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable; --Short-term foreign and local currency ratings affirmed at 'B'. Banco de Venezuela --Long-term foreign and local currency IDR affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable; --Short-term foreign and local currency ratings affirmed at 'B'. Banco Provincial --Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable; --Short-term foreign and local currency ratings affirmed at 'B'. Mercantil, C.A. Banco Universal --Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable; --Short-term foreign and local currency ratings affirmed at 'B'; Venezolano de Credito, S.A. --Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable; --Short-term foreign and local currency ratings affirmed at 'B'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011); --'Outlook 2012: Andean Banks' (Dec. 20, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria 2012 Outlook: Andean Banks (New York Ratings Team)