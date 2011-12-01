(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 1, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'BBB-' issue-level ratings to Verisk Analytics ( VRSK.O ) Inc.'s proposed $250 million senior unsecured notes due 2018. The company intends to use the proceeds from the proposed notes to repay all revolver borrowings currently outstanding (approximately $145 million as of Dec. 1, 2011) and the remaining funds for general corporate purposes, including the potential funding of a portion of underfunded pension obligations. We rate the new notes the same as the company's corporate credit rating. The company's 'BBB-' corporate credit rating and positive outlook remain unchanged. Even though the transaction will increase our adjusted leverage (adjusted for operating leases and post-retirement defined benefit obligations) to over 2.3x at close, from 2.1x at Sept. 30, 2011, we believe that leverage will return to the low-2x area fairly quickly as a result of the company's consistent revenue and EBITDA growth. Verisk's ratings reflect the company's leading market share for data and analytic tools for the Property & Casualty (P&C) insurance industry, a large recurring revenue base with high customer retention, and robust cash flow characteristics. An acquisitive growth and diversification strategy, significant historical share repurchases, and a short track record operating as a public company are partially offsetting factors. (For the latest corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard & Poor's full analysis on Verisk, published Oct. 4, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

RATINGS LIST Verisk Analytics Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Positive/-- New Ratings Verisk Analytics Inc. Senior Unsecured $250 mil nts due 2018 BBB-

