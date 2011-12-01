(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 1, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
said today it assigned its 'BBB-' issue-level ratings to Verisk Analytics
(VRSK.O)
Inc.'s proposed $250 million senior unsecured notes due 2018. The company
intends to use the proceeds from the proposed notes to repay all revolver
borrowings currently outstanding (approximately $145 million as of Dec. 1,
2011) and the remaining funds for general corporate purposes, including the
potential funding of a portion of underfunded pension obligations. We rate the
new notes the same as the company's corporate credit rating.
The company's 'BBB-' corporate credit rating and positive outlook remain
unchanged. Even though the transaction will increase our adjusted leverage
(adjusted for operating leases and post-retirement defined benefit
obligations) to over 2.3x at close, from 2.1x at Sept. 30, 2011, we believe
that leverage will return to the low-2x area fairly quickly as a result of the
company's consistent revenue and EBITDA growth. Verisk's ratings reflect the
company's leading market share for data and analytic tools for the Property &
Casualty (P&C) insurance industry, a large recurring revenue base with high
customer retention, and robust cash flow characteristics. An acquisitive
growth and diversification strategy, significant historical share repurchases,
and a short track record operating as a public company are partially
offsetting factors. (For the latest corporate credit rating rationale, see
Standard & Poor's full analysis on Verisk, published Oct. 4, 2011, on
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.)
RATINGS LIST
Verisk Analytics Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Positive/--
New Ratings
Verisk Analytics Inc.
Senior Unsecured
$250 mil nts due 2018 BBB-
