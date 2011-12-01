(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
-- JetBlue Airways Corp.'s financial profile has remained relatively
consistent over the past year, but prospects for improvement have lessened
primarily because of a weaker-than-expected economic outlook and
higher-than-anticipated fuel costs.
-- We are revising the outlook to stable from positive affirming our
ratings, including the 'B-' corporate credit rating.
-- We anticipate muted economic growth, continued high fuel prices, and
much smaller fare price increases relative to those of the past year,
resulting in a relatively consistent financial profile through 2012.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 1, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
said today that it affirmed its ratings, including its 'B-' corporate credit
rating, on Forest Hills, N.Y.-based airline JetBlue (JBLU.O) Airways Corp. At
the same
time, Standard & Poor's revised its outlook on the corporate credit rating to
stable from positive.
The outlook revision to stable stems from the company's relatively consistent
financial profile over the past year. "We believe the company's credit
measures now have less upside potential," said Standard & Poor's credit
analyst Betsy Snyder. "We anticipate only modest improvement through 2012 due
to muted economic growth, continued high fuel prices and much smaller fare
increases relative to those of the past year. Therefore, we have deferred the
prospect of an upgrade until we see evidence of sustained improvement in
JetBlue's credit metrics."
The corporate credit rating on JetBlue reflects its participation in the
high-risk U.S. airline industry and a substantial debt burden. Competitive
operating costs and adequate liquidity are positive credit factors. Standard &
Poor's characterizes JetBlue's business profile as "weak" and its financial
profile as "highly leveraged".
JetBlue is a midsize U.S. low-cost, low-fare airline that started operating in
2000 from New York's JFK International Airport, which remains its principal
hub. JetBlue's profitability has been more consistent than most other airlines
over the past two years (the exception being a modest loss in first-quarter
2010) as higher revenues more than offset higher fuel expense. Still, the
airline's financial profile remains highly leveraged.
JetBlue has taken on substantial debt and leases to finance its fleet growth.
"We expect debt to remain fairly stable," even with planned new aircraft
deliveries next year, Ms. Snyder said.
"Based on our expectations, which assume only modestly higher revenue per
available seat mile in 2012 and moderate increases in fuel prices from current
levels, we expect JetBlue's profitability to decline in 2011 but to recover in
2012," she added.
