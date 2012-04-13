(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 13 - OVERVIEW
-- IBK DPR Securitizadora (Banco Internacional del Peru- Interbank)'s
series 2009-A note issuance is a securitization of all current and future U.S.
dollar-denominated diversified payment rights, consisting of SWIFT
MT100-category payment order messages that Banco Internacional del Peru -
Interbank (Interbank) receives as a result of its international financial
operations.
-- We raised our rating on the series 2009-A notes to 'A-' from 'BBB+'.
-- The upgrade follows our review of the rating under our recently
revised financial future flow criteria.
-- The rating reflects our view of Interbank's ability to generate the
specific flow of receivables that are being securitized, the transaction's
supportive structural features, and our view of sovereign interference risk
using our updated approach to rating financial future flow transactions.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 13, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services today raised its rating on IBK DPR Securitizadora (Banco
Internacional del Peru-Interbank)'s US$121.2 million floating-rate notes
series 2009-A due June 15, 2016, to 'A-' from 'BBB+'.
The note issuance is a securitization of all current and future U.S.
dollar-denominated diversified payment rights, consisting of Society for
Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT) MT100-category
payment order messages. These payment order messages are a product of
Interbank's international financial operations.
Today's upgrade follows the review of the rating under Standard & Poor's
recently revised financial future flow criteria (for more information, see
"Global Financial Future Flow Transaction Methodology And Assumptions,"
published Nov. 14, 2011).
The rating reflects our view of:
-- Interbank's ability to generate the specific flow of receivables that
are being securitized;
-- The transaction's supportive structural features; and
-- Our view of Peru's sovereign interference risk.
The supportive structural features include the strong credit enhancement
through overcollateralization and the strong transaction-adjusted bank
liquidity. The transaction also benefits from a cash-sharing mechanism, early
amortization triggers, and features that mitigate sovereign interference
through the use of both offshore lockbox accounts and designated depository
banks. Moreover, the transaction benefits from a true sale of the assets to an
offshore special purpose vehicle (SPV).
IBK DPR Securitizadora (Interbank)'s transaction performance remains strong
with a 48.2x debt service coverage ratio as of the fourth quarter of 2011.
We will continue to surveil our rating on the transaction and revise it as
necessary to reflect any changes in the transaction's underlying credit
quality.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
credit rating report is available here
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Research Update: Banco Internacional del Peru-Interbank Long-Term
Rating Raised To 'BBB', Outlook Stable, published Dec. 13, 2011.
-- Global Financial Future Flow Transaction Methodology And Assumptions,
published Nov. 14, 2011.
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, published Nov. 9, 2011.
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.
-- The Three Building Blocks of an Emerging Markets Future Flow
Transaction Rating, published Nov. 16, 2004.
(New York Ratings Team)