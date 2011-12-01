(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
OVERVIEW
-- We lowered our ratings on 18 U.S. cash flow CDO classes of notes and
two nontraditional asset securitization classes of notes insured by Assured
Guaranty Corp.
-- Additionally, we downgraded seven U.S. CDOs of trust custody receipts
that are directly dependent on our rating on Assured and one class of notes
from a U.S. synthetic CDO for which Assured Guaranty is the GIC provider.
-- The downgrades follow our downgrade of Assured Guaranty and its
operating companies to 'AA-'
-- We removed all 28 ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 1, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services today lowered its ratings on 28 classes of notes from 11 U.S. cash
flow collateralized debt obligations (CDOs), two nontraditional asset
securitizations, seven CDOs of trust custody receipts, and one synthetic CDO
following the downgrade of the long-term rating on Assured Guaranty (AGO.N)
(see
"Assured Guaranty Ltd. Operating Companies Downgraded; Outlook Stable,"
published Nov. 30, 2011; see list).
Today's downgrades reflect the downgrade of Assured Guaranty. We base our
ratings on the cash flow CDO and nontraditional asset classes, in part, on the
financial guarantee Assured Guaranty provides. Our ratings on the CDOs of
trust custody receipts are also dependent on our rating on Assured Guaranty.
We also lowered our rating on the synthetic CDO class because Assured Guaranty
provides a guaranteed investment contract for these issues (Assured Guaranty
is the GIC provider). Our criteria states that the credit rating on a
synthetic CDO tranche is the lower of the rating on the GIC provider or the
rating representing the risk of the underlying reference portfolio,
collateral, and counterparties to the transaction.
For insured classes of notes, our rating is generally the higher of the rating
on the insurer or the SPUR for the tranche. A SPUR is our opinion of the
stand-alone creditworthiness of an obligation--that is, the capacity to pay
debt service on a debt issue in accordance with its terms--without considering
an otherwise applicable bond insurance policy.
While we lowered 27 of the ratings to 'AA- (sf)' to match the rating on
Assured, we lowered the rating on class A-2 from Field Point III Ltd., a U.S.
cash flow CDO, to match its natural rating of 'AA', which is higher than
Assured's rating.
DOWNGRADES
U.S. cash flow CDOs
ALESCO Preferred Funding VII Ltd.
Rating
Class To From
A-1A AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg
Attentus CDO II Ltd.
Rating
Class To From
A-1 AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg
Attentus CDO III Ltd.
Rating
Class To From
A-1B AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg
Centurion CDO IV Ltd.
Rating
Class To From
A AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg
Field Point I Ltd.
Rating
Class To From
A-1 AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg
A-2 AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg
Field Point III Ltd.
Rating
Class To From
A-2 AA (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg
B-1 AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg
Field Point IV Ltd.
Rating
Class To From
B-1 AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg
Kingsland II Ltd.
Rating
Class To From
A-1a AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg
A-1b AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg
NewStar Credit Opportunities Funding II Ltd.
Rating
Class To From
A-2R AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg
A-2T AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg
Northwestern Investment Management Co. CBO I Fund Ltd.
Rating
Class To From
A AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg
Stony Hill CDO III (Cayman) Ltd.
Rating
Class To From
A Ins 02 AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg
A Ins 03 AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg
A Ins 04-1 AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg
A Ins 04-2 AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg
U.S. Synthetic CDOs
ARMR 2007-1 Ltd.
Rating
Class To From
Notes AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg
U.S. CDOs Other
Bank of New York Mellon (SPE) Alesco XI
TRUPS TCR series ALESCO 11X AIBF
Rating
Class To From
Cus Rec AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg
Bank of New York Mellon (SPE) Attentus I
TRUPS TCR SERIES ATTENTUS 1X A1
Rating
Class To From
Cus Rec AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg
Bank of New York Mellon (SPE) Taberna VI
TRUPS TCR series TABERNA 6X A1BF
Rating
Class To From
Cus Rec AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg
Bank of New York Mellon (SPE) Taberna VIII
TRUPS TCR series TABERNA 8 X A1A
Rating
Class To From
Cus Rec AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg
Bank of New York Mellon (SPE) Trapeza X
TRUPS TCR SERIES TRAPEZA 10X A1)
Rating
Class To From
Cus Rec AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg
Bank of New York Mellon (SPE) Trapeza XI
TRUPS TCR SERIES TRAPEZA 11X A1
Rating
Class To From
Cus Rec AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg
Bank of New York Mellon (SPE) Taberna II
TRUPS TCR SERIES TABERNA 2A A1B
Rating
Class To From
Cus Rec AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg
Non-Traditional Transactions
Airspeed Ltd.
Series 2007-1
Rating
Class To From
G-2 AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg
Bank of New York Mellon (SPE)
US$92.415 mil insured custody receipt related to Airspeed Ltd. class G-1 notes
series 2007-1
Rating
Class To From
Ins Cust AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg
