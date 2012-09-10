(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 10 - Demand for construction equipment rentals has grown significantly
since 2010, and rental companies have increased their share of the overall
equipment sales market. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes this may
suggest that a structural shift could be occurring, since this share has
increased consistently since 1990 through each successive phase of the
construction market cycle. This shift could bring the market penetration of
rental companies in the U.S. closer to what we see in other industrialized
countries, according to a recently published report by Standard & Poor's. (Watch
the related CreditMatters TV segment titled, "How Shifting Demand Is Affecting
U.S. Construction Equipment Rental Companies," dated Sept. 10, 2012.)
"Generally, we measure rental market penetration by the amount of new
equipment that rental companies buy compared with the total sales of new
equipment," said credit analyst John Sico. "That figure has moved from about
35% in 2005, when the industry was in a similar phase in the cycle as it is
now, to 50% currently," he said.
Equipment renting also appears to be taking up a larger share of overall
nonresidential construction spending. While these measures are not totally
comparable, the companies we rate generated higher rental revenue growth as
compared with the growth in total nonresidential construction spending. The
growth of rental revenues among the companies we rate has outpaced
construction spending since 2009.
"Although we consider these factors when assigning or assessing our
ratings on rental companies, they're unlikely to spur significant rating
changes on their own," said Mr. Sico. For instance, we continue to closely
monitor companies' capital spending and its impact on free cash flow and
resulting leverage. "Nevertheless, an upward shift in demand for rental
equipment is having a positive influence on the industry's credit quality," he
said.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)