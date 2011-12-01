(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
-- Although we see inherent challenges associated with the business
environment in Guatemala, we expect that EEGSA will maintain strong cash flow
generation that will allow the company to fund all its operating and capital
investment needs.
-- We are affirming the 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Guatemala-based
electricity distribution company EEGSA.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that EEGSA will continue
with prudent debt management and a moderating financial policy.
MEXICO CITY (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 1, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services said today that it affirmed its 'BB-' corporate credit rating on
Guatemala-based electricity distribution company Empresa Electrica [EEGSA.UL]
de Guatemala S.A. (EEGSA). The outlook remained stable.
The rating reflects our opinion that there is a moderate likelihood of
timely and sufficient extraordinary support from the Republic of Guatemala
(foreign currency: BB/Negative/B; local currency: BB+/Negative/B) to EEGSA in
the event of financial distress.
In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, we base
this opinion on our assessment of EEGSA's important role as the largest
electricity distribution company in Guatemala, and its limited link with the
government given the latter's 14% ownership stake in the company. Empresas
Publicas de Medellin (EPM; not rated), a water and electric utility and
telecom operating group based in Colombia, holds an 80.9% ownership stake in
EEGSA.
We assess EEGSA's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'bb-'. The SACP
reflects the challenges inherent to doing business in Guatamala, the
discretionary role of Comision Nacional de Energia Electrica (CNNE, the
National Electric Energy Commission) in setting the Value Added for
Distribution (VAD), and the Guatemalan power sector's dependence on a
developing economy that is especially vulnerable in times of economic stress.
The current economic conditions in the country also limit the company's
business profile. In our view, Guatemala's existing grid capacity, reaching
only 67% of the country's total population and requiring government
concessions in order to cover all its occupied territory, constrains EEGSA's
expansion.
The SACP also considers EEGSA's strong competitive position as the
largest electricity distribution company in Guatemala, and its stable cash
flow generation. And it considers the company's prudent debt management, its
low leverage, and our expectation that its key financial metrics will remain
adequate under our base-case scenario.
"We have designated EEGSA's business risk profile as fair, based on our
assessment of Guatemala's weak and developing institutional and regulatory
frameworks," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Carolina Duran. "These
challenge the country's business conditions and the electric sector's growth."
We also base our business profile assessment on EEGSA's competitive
position as the largest electricity distribution company in Guatemala, coupled
with stagnating prospects for power consumption in Guatemala, with growth
averaging less than 3% annually.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that, despite the weak and
developing institutional and regulatory frameworks that challenge Guatemala's
business environment and the growth prospects of its electric sector, EEGSA
will maintain its current financial risk profile.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec.
9, 2010
-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Investor-Owned
Utilities Industry, Nov. 26, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
(New York Ratings team)
(email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com;
Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))