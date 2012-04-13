(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings on
Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC; A+/Negative/A-1) are unaffected by the company's
strong first-quarter results.
WFC generated $6.6 billion in pretax income, up 23.4% year over year.
First-quarter results benefited from a $400 million reserve release, down from
$600 million last quarter, in addition to good growth in noninterest income.
Pretax, preprovision earnings totaled $8.6 billion in the first quarter, up
from $7.6 billion in first-quarter 2011. Expense reduction is on track as the
company confirmed a target of $11.25 billion in noninterest expense for the
fourth quarter of 2012, up from $11.0 billion last quarter. Projected expenses
are higher as revenues are increasing more than expected and faster than
expenses. The completion of the Wachovia merger integration in the first
quarter of 2012 is contributing to expense control.
Credit quality continues to improve, but the rate of improvement is moderating
as losses return to more normal levels. The net charge-off ratio declined for
the eighth consecutive quarter to 1.25% from last quarter's 1.36%, and a
provision of $2.0 billion was down from $2.2 billion in first-quarter 2011.
The Purchase Credit Impaired portfolio could still pose incremental credit
risk in the event of an economic downturn, but it continues to perform better
than we had expected.
Reported total nonperforming assets were up slightly to 3.5% from 3.4% the
previous quarter because of changes to regulatory guidance. Without these
changes, total nonperforming assets would have decreased in the first quarter.
Core loans were essentially flat in the quarter. We expect WFC to soon close
on the acquisition of $3.9 billion in energy loans from BNP. In addition, we
expect WFC to continue to look at assets that European banks are selling.
Average core deposits increased 3% during the quarter.
The net interest margin (NIM) increased 2 basis points (bps) to 3.91% because
of an increase in long-term securities and reduced deposit costs. We expect
continued improvements in the NIM to be difficult until rates begin to rise.
Estimated Tier 1 common equity increased a strong 49 bps to 9.95% during the
quarter and 102 bps from one year ago. The company reported an estimated Basel
III Tier 1 common ratio of 7.81%, up 31 bps from last quarter. Over time we
believe that WFC will continue to increase capital levels in anticipation of
Basel III while also prudently returning capital to shareholders. The dividend
was increased to 22 cents a share from 12 cents a share after the Federal
Reserve did not object to WFC's capital plan. The company also plans on
repurchasing more shares in 2012 than in 2011 and further selective
redemptions of trust-preferred securities that no longer count as Tier 1
capital under the Dodd-Frank Act.
The negative outlook on WFC reflects the outlook on the U.S. sovereign rating
given the extraordinary government support we incorporate into our issuer
credit rating on WFC. If we were to lower the U.S. sovereign rating by one
notch to 'AA', we would also lower the issuer credit rating on WFC because we
would remove the one notch of support we currently factor into the rating.
Similarly, we could revise our outlook on WFC to stable if we were to revise
our outlook on the U.S. sovereign rating to stable. Otherwise, WFC's
fundamental credit trends are stable.
