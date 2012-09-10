(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Sept 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed HSH Nordbank AG's (HSH) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-' and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDRs is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has downgraded HSH's Viability Rating (VR) to 'b+' and placed it on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The affirmation of HSH's IDRs is based on Fitch's view that there continues to be an extremely high probability of support from its owners, which is reflected in the Support Rating of '1' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'A-'. The Free Hanseatic City of Hamburg and the State of Schleswig-Holstein directly and indirectly hold 85.4% of HSH's shares. The high level of support is based on Fitch's view of HSH's strategic importance for both federal states and the regional economies as well as its high share of guaranteed funding and funding through German savings banks. The IDRs, SRF and the rating of the grandfathered debt are sensitive to any change in Fitch's view of the creditworthiness of the Free Hanseatic City of Hamburg and the State of Schleswig-Holstein, underpinned by the stability of the German solidarity system linking its creditworthiness to that of the Federal Republic of Germany ('AAA'/Stable). They are also sensitive to any change in Fitch's view of the currently high propensity of both states to support their Landesbank. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR The downgrade of HSH's VR to 'b+' reflects the further deterioration in the bank's asset quality, its predominant weakness. HSH's significant exposure to the shipping industry, which is currently in the midst of a deep crisis, strains the bank's risk profile. In H112, the NPL ratio increased to a very high 16.3%, which is significantly higher than its domestic and international peers. Fitch notes that credit risks are mitigated by a second-loss guarantee facility of EUR7bn, applying to defaults on debt instruments exceeding a first-loss piece of EUR3.2bn. The first-loss piece is borne by the bank, as are any losses sustained beyond the second-loss facility level. At the same time, HSH's capitalisation is weakening and Fitch's core capital ratio dropped to 7.8% at end-June 2012 from 8.8% at end-2011 as a result of the bank's rising risk weighted assets (RWA). HSH's regulatory Tier 1 Capital ratio stood at a still adequate 12.7% including the bank's hybrid capital instruments (Common Equity Ratio at 10.0%). However, in H112 RWA increased substantially to EUR60.7bn from EUR45.9bn at end-2011, due to the appreciation of the US dollar against the euro and deteriorating risk parameters (PD, LGD and EL) in light of the crisis in the shipping industry. In addition, HSH reduced the guarantee facility over 2011 from EUR10bn, which also had a negative effect on the bank's risk parameters and consequently the bank's RWA. In Fitch's view, the reduction of the guarantee facility is now looking overly optimistic with the benefit of hindsight. Fitch views HSH's capitalisation as modest given the high probability for a further significant increase in the bank's RWA. HSH's performance in 2011 and H112 has been modest due to low interest margins, vulnerability to capital market volatility and a still high fixed cost base, which includes the fee for the second-loss guarantee. HSH's liquidity and funding profile is adequate. The dependence on wholesale funding is significant, but this is mitigated by the bank's ongoing deleveraging process and access to the German savings banks' excess liquidity, which has proved to be a stable source of funding through the financial crisis. The VR is sensitive to a further deterioration of HSH's asset quality, which Fitch considers highly likely given the ongoing shipping crisis. The agency does not expect a turnaround in this industry before end-2013. Consequently, given the further deterioration of risk parameters accompanied by a deterioration of capitalisation, Fitch views a further downgrade of the VR as highly likely if the bank fails to demonstrate improvement in capitalisation by the end of 2012. This is reflected by the RWN on the VR. Upside potential for HSH's VR would arise if the bank substantially improved its loss absorption capacity by strengthening core earnings in conjunction with a reduction of its high cost base, which Fitch does not expect in the short to medium term. SUBORDINATED DEBT HSH's subordinated debt instruments are rated three notches below its IDR. One notch captures the subordination and two notches reflect Fitch's opinion that there is still modest incremental non-performance risk relative to the unsubordinated obligations of the issuer. While Fitch believes the likelihood of support to still be high, there is a small possibility that HSH's owners may somehow be prevented from supporting subordinated debt, for example by the European Commission (EC). There is some uncertainty about how any future EC state aid approval process would play out should any extraordinary support from the HSH's state owners be required again. Under Fitch's criteria, non-performance can arise for contractual reasons or by way of a distressed debt exchange. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-', Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: downgraded to 'b+' from 'bb-', placed on RWN Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor ' affirmed at 'A-' Senior debt: affirmed at 'A-' / 'F1' State-guaranteed / grandfathered debt: affirmed at 'AAA' / 'F1+' State-guaranteed / grandfathered market-linked securities: affirmed at 'AAA emr' Senior market-linked securities: affirmed at 'A- emr' Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt: affirmed 'BBB-'' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)