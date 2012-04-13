(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 13 - The number of rising stars has increased to six from one since the past reporting period, said and article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Rising Stars In Emerging And Developed Markets, Including The U.S. And Europe: The Count Increases Considerably." We define rising stars as issuers that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has upgraded to investment grade from speculative grade. "Even though the count has considerably increased, it is generally a lower total than historical figures," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "When looking at this same time period in each of the past five years, we found that the median count of rising stars is 13." Since the last report, 23 issuers have the greatest potential for upgrades to investment grade, which is an increase of three. "This suggests that the count of rising stars may increase at a faster rate," said Ms. Vazza. The 23 potential rising stars account for $93.8 (EUR71.6) billion in rated debt, which is significantly less than the $181.7 (EUR138.8) billion in rated debt of the 42 potential fallen angels (the count of entities most at risk of downgrades to speculative grade) as of April 9, 2012. The number of potential rising stars increased to 23 from 20, with three removals and six additions. We define potential rising stars as entities that Standard & Poor's may upgrade to investment grade. These issuers are currently rated 'BB+', and the rating either has a positive outlook or is on CreditWatch with positive implications. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided. (New York Ratings Team)