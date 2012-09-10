Sept 10 () - CHICAGO, September 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A+' rating to Merck & Co.'s (Merck) public issuance of senior unsecured notes comprising three tranches. Proceeds from the senior unsecured debt are expected to be used for general corporate purposes. See the full list of Merck's ratings at the end of this release. Merck's risk to key drug patent expiry through the long term has been recently reduced with the loss of market exclusivity of its bestseller Singulair in August 2012. Looking ahead three years from June 30, 2012, Merck could see generic competition to a basket of medicines, which collectively represent 28% of overall sales. The patent exposure figure drops below 20% excluding sales of Singulair that generated 11.5% of company revenues for the latest 12-month (LTM) period ending June 30, 2012. Fitch presently anticipates a modest decline in both overall revenues and sales from the company's core human pharmaceutical business over the ratings horizon. Gross debt leverage and adjusted debt leverage for the LTM period ending June 30, 2012 have fallen to 1.1x and 1.2x, respectively, after a jump in 2009 to 2.1x and 2.2x, respectively, from incremental debt used for the merger with Schering-Plough Corp. The sole driver of the leverage improvement has been combined earnings contributions of the two companies that resulted in a doubling of EBITDA between the LTM period ending June 30, 2012 and 2009. During the same period, Merck added $1.5 billion to the debt load that was $18.98 billion on June 30, 2012. Merck acheived Fitch's original expectation at the time of the merger of a reduction in total debt leverage to 1.3x by the end of 2011. Fitch expects leverage to moderate further concomitant with a decrease in Merck's debt load pacing long-term debt maturities, which are a combined $4 billion due by the end of 2014. Room for accelerated debt reduction is afforded by steady free cash flow generation of at least $5 billion annually, according to Fitch. Free cash flow as defined by operating cash flow less capital spending and dividends was $6.1 billion for the LTM period at the end of the second quarter. Cash flow will benefit a leaner operating structure in the long term, but will bear the costs of the restructuring programs as well as pressured earnings from declining revenues over the ratings horizon. Fitch expects Merck to focus capital deployment toward shareholder-friendly actions, including a commitment to a larger dividend. Fitch recognizes Merck's efforts to control operating expenses over the past few years as the company contended with key drug patent expiration. The restructuring programs serve as margin support given the expected revenue pressures. In July 2011, the company expanded its merger restructuring program which targets annual savings between $3.5 billion and $4 billion by the end of 2013, and $4 billion and $4.6 billion at the end of the program. Fitch expects the costs of restructuring programs to weigh on cash flows over the next two years since two-thirds of restructuring charges are expected to be cash outlays, mainly for severance expenses for significant headcount eliminations. Approximately $5.7 billion in charges had been recorded since the start of the program, which is expected to cost around $6.6 billion in its entirety. Strong liquidity is provided by solid free cash flow as well as full capacity under a $4 billion five-year revolving credit agreement maturing in May 2017. On June 30, 2012, the company also had cash and short-term investments totaling $17.5 billion and long-term investments of $4.1 billion. What Could Trigger A Rating Action An upgrade would be warranted if Merck reduces overall debt as it matures while achieving operational strength in light of key drug patent expiry. Gross debt leverage sustained in the range of 1.0x to 1.3x could lead to positive rating momentum. The rating would be pressured by sustained total debt leverage above 1.5x in the intermediate term. Higher leverage could result from a level debt load and /or operational weakness due to inability in achieving cost containment targets or generating sales growth. Fitch currently rates Merck as follows. --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+'; --Senior unsecured debt rating at 'A+'; --Bank loan rating at 'A+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Commercial paper rating at 'F1'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.