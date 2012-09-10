Sept 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB' issue
rating to ONEOK Partners L.P.'s $1.2 billion senior unsecured notes
offering. The partnership intends to use proceeds to repay borrowings under its
commercial paper program and for general corporate purposes, including funding
growth capital spending and general working capital.
"The ratings on Tulsa, Okla.-based master limited partnership ONEOK
Partners L.P. reflect the consolidated credit quality of
ONEOK Partners' operating segments and significant ownership [about 43%] and
control by parent ONEOK Inc.," said Standard & Poor's credit
analyst Michael Grande. Under our 2012 base-case forecast, we project that the
partnership achieves EBITDA of about $1.3 billion and that it funds its growth
plans with a balance of debt and equity. Our forecast also assumes robust
growth in gathering and fractionation volumes of 20% and 10%, respectively. At
the parent level, we assume modest revenue growth for the distribution
business and a negligible cash flow contribution from the energy services
segment. This translates into total debt to EBITDA between 3.5x and 4x for the
partnership and between 3.75x and 4.25x for ONEOK Inc. on a consolidated basis.
As of June 30, 2012, ONEOK Partners had about $3.5 billion in debt, a debt to
EBITDA ratio of about 2.6x, and adequate liquidity. (For the corporate credit
rating rationale, see the summary analysis on ONEOK Partners published on June
27, 2012.)
RATINGS LIST
ONEOK Partners L.P.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2
Rating Assigned
ONEOK Partners L.P.
$1.2 Bil. Senior Unsec. Notes BBB