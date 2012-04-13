(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW

-- We lowered our rating on one class from Zais Investment Grade Ltd. IX and removed it from CreditWatch negative.

-- We affirmed our ratings on three classes from the same transaction and removed two of them from CreditWatch negative.

-- The downgrade primarily reflects the release of our new criteria and our view that there is insufficient collateral remaining to pay the class B notes in full. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 13, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on the class B notes from Zais Investment Grade Ltd. IX, a collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transaction backed by tranches from other CDOs, and removed it from CreditWatch with negative implications. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the A-1, A-2, and X notes, and removed two of them from CreditWatch negative (see list). Zais Group LLC manages the transaction. Today's rating action follows our performance review of the transaction and reflects our updated criteria for CDOs backed by structured finance assets (see: "Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And Assumptions," published Feb. 21, 2012). In our view, insufficient collateral remains to pay the B notes in full. As of the March 2012 trustee report, $280 million in collateral was backing $295 million in class A and B liabilities. We affirmed our ratings on the A-1, A-2, and X notes to reflect the availability of credit support at the current rating levels. The remaining notes in the transaction, classes C and D, are deferrable, and we lowered their ratings to 'D (sf)' in October 2011 to reflect the ongoing collateral deterioration of the securities within the asset pool. We will continue to review our ratings on the notes and assess whether, in our view, the ratings remain consistent with the credit enhancement available to support them and take rating actions as we deem necessary. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Rating Class To From A-1 BB+ (sf) BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg A-2 B (sf) B (sf)/Watch Neg B CC (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg RATING AFFIRMED Zais Investment Grade Ltd. IX Class Rating X AAA (sf) OTHER RATINGS OUTSTANDING Zais Investment Grade Ltd. IX Class Rating C D (sf) D D (sf) (New York Ratings Team)