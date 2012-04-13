(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 13 - OVERVIEW
-- Silverleaf Finance XII LLC's issuance is an ABS securitization backed
by vacation ownership interval (timeshare) loans.
-- We assigned our rating to the variable funding note.
-- The rating reflects our view of the transaction's credit enhancement
and the servicer's ability and experience in the timeshare market, among other
factors.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 13, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services today assigned its rating to Silverleaf Finance XII LLC's $100
million variable funding note (see list).
The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by vacation
ownership interval (timeshare) loans.
The rating reflects our opinion of the credit enhancement available in the
form of overcollateralization, a reserve account, and available excess spread.
Our ratings also reflect our view of Silverleaf Resort Inc.'s servicing
ability and experience in the timeshare market.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities.
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating
report is available here.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.
-- S&P Corrects: Ratings On Three Sierra Timeshare Transactions Affirmed,
published Aug. 12, 2011.
-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011.
-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, published Jan. 13,
2011.
-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions,
published Dec. 6, 2010.
-- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, published May 3, 2010.
-- Standard & Poor's Revises Criteria Methodology For Servicer Risk
Assessment, published May 28, 2009.
-- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Overview Of
Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions, published Oct. 1,
2006.
-- Rating Criteria For U.S. Timeshare Loan Securitizations, published
Oct. 8, 2003.
-- Eligible Investment Criteria For 'AAA' Rated Structured Transactions,
published June 25, 2001.
RATING ASSIGNED
Silverleaf Finance XII LLC
Class Rating Amount (mil. $)
A BBB (sf) 100.00
(New York Ratings Team)