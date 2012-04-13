(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 13 - OVERVIEW

-- Silverleaf Finance XII LLC's issuance is an ABS securitization backed by vacation ownership interval (timeshare) loans.

-- We assigned our rating to the variable funding note.

-- The rating reflects our view of the transaction's credit enhancement and the servicer's ability and experience in the timeshare market, among other factors. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 13, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its rating to Silverleaf Finance XII LLC's $100 million variable funding note (see list). The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by vacation ownership interval (timeshare) loans. The rating reflects our opinion of the credit enhancement available in the form of overcollateralization, a reserve account, and available excess spread. Our ratings also reflect our view of Silverleaf Resort Inc.'s servicing ability and experience in the timeshare market. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Eligible Investment Criteria For 'AAA' Rated Structured Transactions, published June 25, 2001. RATING ASSIGNED Silverleaf Finance XII LLC Class Rating Amount (mil. $) A BBB (sf) 100.00 (New York Ratings Team)