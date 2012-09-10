Sept 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its 'AAA' rating on the following
Michigan Finance Authority's (MFA) state revolving fund (SRF) bonds:
--Approximately $1.73 billion in outstanding clean water and drinking water
revolving fund revenue bonds.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
In accordance with Fitch's newly released 'State Revolving Fund and Leveraged
Municipal Loan Pool Criteria', Fitch's cash flow modeling demonstrates that the
program can continue to pay bond debt service even with loan defaults in excess
of Fitch's 'AAA' liability default hurdle, as produced using Fitch's Portfolio
Stress Calculator (PSC). Liability default hurdles derived by the PSC are
calculated based on overall pool credit quality as measured by the rating of
underlying borrowers, size, loan term, and concentration.