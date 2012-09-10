Sept 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that Jackson National Life Insurance Co.'s (Jackson; AA/Stable/A-1+) announcement that it has closed on the Reassure America Life Insurance Co. (REALIC; AA-/Watch Dev/--) acquisition, will not affect the ratings or outlook on Jackson or any of its rated insurance subsidiaries. The ratings on REALIC remain on CreditWatch Developing, where they were placed May 31, 2012, reflecting the uncertainty that remains with REALIC's position within Jackson's organizational structure and its prospective capital structure. If regulatory approval is granted, REALIC will be legally amalgamated into Jackson and its policyholders will benefit from a one-notch lift in the ratings on REALIC. If the amalgamation does not occur, we would likely consider REALIC "strategically important" to Jackson, and we will maintain or lower the ratings depending on where we determine its stand-alone credit profile. When the transaction was first announced, we indicated that we did not anticipate rating REALIC higher than 'AA' or lower than 'A-'. (For further details, please see the research update "Jackson National Life Insurance Co. 'AA' Ratings Affirmed Following Announced Plans To Acquire REALIC" and "Rating Actions Taken On REALIC And ALHM Due To Swiss Re's Agreement To Sell U.S. Admin Re Operations" published May 31, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) On closing, REALIC reinsured its corporate-owned life insurance block and Aurora block back to Swiss Re, as these were not part of the purchase equation. As part of the transaction, Jackson has also provided a capital maintenance agreement to maintain a risk-based capital (RBC) ratio of no less than 150% as it relates to a company action-level RBC. Although we believe Jackson's capital adequacy position will be strained post REALIC as measured by our model, in our view, the strong statutory earnings capacity of the combined U.S. operations and the financial strength of its parent, Prudential PLC (FTSE: PRU; A+/Stable/A-1) will temper this.