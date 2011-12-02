(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) STOCKHOLM (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 2, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its rating on the junior subordinated debt of Norway-based Eksportfinans [EKSFN.UL] ASA (Eksportfinans or "the bank") by lowering such rating to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. In our rating action on Eksportfinans (BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2) on Nov. 25, 2011, we lowered the junior subordinated debt rating only to 'BBB-' due to an administrative error. According to our revised bank hybrid capital methodology ("Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions," published Nov. 1, 2011), the junior subordinated debt rating should be 'BB+' or at least two rating notches below the bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'bbb'. However, we published the rating at two notches below the issuer credit rating (ICR) of 'BBB+' but only one notch below the bank's SACP. A notching from the ICR would only apply for a government-related entity such as Eksportfinans if we were to assess the likelihood of extraordinary government support as "almost certain", "extremely high", or "very high". However, for Eksportfinans we assess the likelihood of extraordinary government support only as "moderate" (for further details see "Rating Government-related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions," published Dec 9, 2010). RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

