(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
STOCKHOLM (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 2, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today corrected its rating on the junior subordinated debt of Norway-based
Eksportfinans [EKSFN.UL] ASA (Eksportfinans or "the bank") by lowering such
rating to
'BB+' from 'BBB-'.
In our rating action on Eksportfinans (BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2) on Nov. 25, 2011,
we lowered the junior subordinated debt rating only to 'BBB-' due to an
administrative error. According to our revised bank hybrid capital methodology
("Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions," published Nov. 1, 2011),
the junior subordinated debt rating should be 'BB+' or at least two rating
notches below the bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'bbb'. However,
we published the rating at two notches below the issuer credit rating (ICR) of
'BBB+' but only one notch below the bank's SACP. A notching from the ICR would
only apply for a government-related entity such as Eksportfinans if we were to
assess the likelihood of extraordinary government support as "almost certain",
"extremely high", or "very high". However, for Eksportfinans we assess the
likelihood of extraordinary government support only as "moderate" (for further
details see "Rating Government-related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions,"
published Dec 9, 2010).
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Norway's Eksportfinans Downgraded to 'BBB+/A-2', On CreditWatch
Negative, Nov. 25, 2011
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions,
Nov. 9, 2011
-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011
-- Rating Government-related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec,
9, 2010.
