(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) LONDON/JOHANNESBURG, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Investec Bank Limited's (IBL) and its parent Investec ( INLJ.J ) Limited's (INL) Long-term and Short-term foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB' and 'F3', respectively. At the same time, the Outlook on INL's and IBL's ratings was revised to Negative from Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. IBL and INL's ratings reflect a well-established specialist banking and asset management franchise and acceptable liquidity buffers. The ratings also consider weak asset quality and earnings and low levels of core and free capital. The Outlook on IBL and INL's ratings was revised in light of the weak asset quality of the bank's development and residential investment property portfolios, which accounted for 10% of INL's gross loans at FYE11. Fitch expects the demand for these properties to remain subdued in light of the difficult economic environment. This may result in additional impairment charges that would negatively affect the bank's financial performance. A significant component of INL's non-performing loans (NPLs) emanate from the bank's property development loan portfolio. In light of this, management has limited new exposures to development properties. Although INL's NPLs declined in H112, Fitch expects the recovery in the levels of NPLs to be gradual. Fitch considers INL's Fitch core capital ratio of 10.5% to be low given weak loan loss reserve coverage and its exposure to development property at FYE11. In addition, the agency considers levels of free capital to be low in view of INL's investment and trading properties and exposure to unlisted equities representing about 72% of equity at FYE11. INL's retail customer deposits have been steadily increasing following a conscious drive and the introduction of new products by the bank. Although this is helping INL's concentrated funding base to become more diversified, INL remains reliant on short-term, wholesale funding. INL holds higher levels of liquidity to offset these risks, by targeting cash and near-cash of 20%-30% of its deposit base. Investec is a specialist bank and asset manager that provides a range of financial products and services to a select client base. Investec operates a dual-listed companies (DLC) structure, with linked companies listed in London and Johannesburg to improve accessibility to the international capital markets. Creditors are legally ring-fenced in either INL or Investec Plc. The group offers all of its core activities in South Africa, while Investec Plc provides similar services in the UK and select activities in Australia. INL is the holding company for Investec's operations in southern Africa, and IBL is INL's primary banking subsidiary in South Africa. The rating actions are as follows: Investec Limited Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb' Individual Rating: affirmed at 'C' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Investec Bank Limited Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb' Individual Rating: affirmed at 'C' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A+(zaf)'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1(zaf)' USD1.5bn debt issuances programme, Long-term rating affirmed at 'BBB', Short-term rating affirmed at F3 Contact: Primary Analyst Frederick Fouche Associate Director +27 11 290 9415 Fitch Southern Africa (Pty) Limited 23 Impala Road Chislehurston Johannesburg Secondary Analyst Eric Dupont Senior Director +33 1 4429 91 31 Committee Chairperson Philip Smith Senior Director +44 203 530 1091 (New York Ratings team) (email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))