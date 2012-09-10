Sept 10 - Fitch Ratings takes the following action on Peace River/Manasota
Regional Water Supply Authority, Florida:
--Approximately $165 million utility system revenue bonds affirmed at 'AA-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by a senior lien pledge of the net revenues of the
authority. Revenues consist of all moneys derived from the Master Water Supply
Contract, proceeds from any use and occupancy insurance on the system,
investment earnings and other revenues, and federal direct payments received by
the authority.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
LARGE REGIONAL SERVICE PROVIDER: The authority is an independent special
district that provides wholesale water supply to four public utility systems via
long-term contract. The four customers are located in southwest Florida:
Charlotte County, Sarasota County, DeSoto County, and the city of North Port.
SOLID CONTRACTUAL PAYMENT OBLIGATION: Contract provisions are strong and include
an irrevocable commitment to pay whether or not water is delivered (take-or-pay)
once it is allocated. In addition, the payments are paid as an operating expense
of each member's respective utility system, ahead of any debt service that
system may have. While there is no step-up provision, when a member defaults,
the water supply can be allocated to the other members.
STABLE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: Financial results of the authority have improved
over the past few years and are considered solid for a wholesale system.
Financial performance for member agencies is mixed, with some demonstrating very
strong financial characteristics. Fitch notes that even the weakest performing
systems show adequate financial performance.
MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN: Outstanding debt is an above average 60% of net plant,
but just $334 per capita. Amortization of existing debt is slow with just 15% of
outstanding principal retired over the next 10 years, and 53% retired over the
next 20 years.
LIMITED CAPITAL NEEDS: The authority has completed its major regional expansion
project with the completion of a 6.6 billion gallon reservoir and treatment
plant expansion. Intermediate term needs are very manageable, which is expected
to allow system leverage to decline over time.
CREDIT PROFILE
INDEPENDENT REGIONAL WHOLESALE WATER AGENCY
The authority is an independent special district and regional water supply
authority created by an interlocal agreement in 1982 (and amended in 2005) to
provide wholesale water to four member public agencies (the Counties of
Charlotte, Sarasota, DeSoto and Manatee) and one non-member public agency (City
of North Port). The authority does not currently provide water to Manatee
County.
The authority transports, stores, distributes, and treats water primarily
derived from the Peace River. Charlotte and Sarasota Counties together were
allocated about 90% of authority water in fiscal 2011. The service area is large
and diverse and includes approximately 500,000 residents.
SIGNIFICANT RECENT CAPITAL INVESTMENT HAS LED TO STRONG CAPACITY
Significant growth in the service area prior to the recession led to the
authority doubling the treatment capacity at its water treatment plant to 48 mgd
and construction of a 6.6 billion gallon reservoir as part of the regional
expansion program that began in fiscal 2006. System capacity and water resources
are ample. Customer demand in fiscal 2012 was approximately 24 million gallons
per day, well below the plant's maximum treatment capabilities.
CREDIT COMFORT DERIVED FROM SOLID CONTRACT PROVISIONS
Water supply is provided under a Master Water Supply Contract adopted by the
member agencies (and North Port) in 2005 concurrent with the amended interlocal
agreement. The contract expires in 2040 with an option to renew for another 35
years, and cannot be terminated before the final maturity of the bonds.
The contract does not contain a step-up provision in case of a customer default;
however Fitch believes the contract's take-or-pay provision, generally strong
demand for water within the state, and the high costs and lengthy procurement
process for obtaining, treating and delivering alternative sources provides
significant and positive support for the rating. Contractual payments are paid
monthly as an operating expense of the customer's utility system, which have
demonstrated at least average credit characteristics on their own.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE HAS STABILIZED
Financial performance and debt service coverage declined in fiscals 2008 and
2009 resulting from lower demand due to the recession and drought conditions.
However, stronger results were posted in fiscals 2010 and 2011. In fiscal 2011,
debt service coverage was solid for a wholesale system at 1.6x, with similar
results expected for fiscal 2012. The authority ended fiscal 2011 with over 300
days of cash on hand, providing a solid cushion for operations and roughly one
full year of debt service in the event of a default by one of the customers.
Pro-forma financial results provided by the authority show a continuation of
sound margins and cash flows. Debt service coverage is projected to be near
budgetary targets of 1.5x annually. A modest five-year capital improvement
program was approved as part of the authority's 2013 budget. Projects that were
included in previous plans have either been completed or postponed until after
2017. The very manageable cash-funded capital plan should allow liquidity to
remain adequate.
DEBT IS MANAGEABLE, RATIOS ARE SOMEWHAT MIXED
The authority has approximately $165 million in total bonds outstanding. Debt
per capita (using the estimated 500,000 population) is very favorable at roughly
$330, but debt is more than 60% of net plant and 10.0x FADS (funds available for
debt service). However, with no additional debt expected over the intermediate
term, debt ratios should decline.