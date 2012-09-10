Sept 10 - On the effective date of Sept. 26, 2012, Fitch Ratings will
upgrade the long-term rating to 'A+', Stable Outlook from 'A', Stable Outlook
and confirm the short-term rating of 'F1' assigned to the $60,000,000
($56,810,000 currently outstanding) Illinois Finance Authority variable rate
demand revenue refunding bonds, series 2008A (Swedish Covenant Hospital). These
rating actions are in connection with: (i) the substitution of the irrevocable
direct-pay letter of credit (LOC) previously provided by Bank of America, N.A.
(rated 'A/F1', Stable Outlook) with a LOC issued by PNC Bank, N.A. (rated
'A+/F1', Stable Outlook) and (ii) the mandatory tender of the of bonds, which
will occur on Sept. 26, 2012.
Pursuant to the substitute LOC, the bank is obligated to make payments of
principal of and interest on the bonds upon maturity, acceleration and
redemption, as well as purchase price for tendered bonds. The rating will
expire upon the earliest of: (a) Sept. 26, 2016, the initial stated expiration
date of the substitute LOC, unless such date is extended; (b) conversion to any
interest rate mode other than daily, weekly or monthly; (c) any prior
termination of the substitute LOC; and (d) defeasance of the bonds.
The PNC substitute LOC provides full and sufficient coverage of principal plus
an amount equal to 35 days of interest at a maximum rate of 10% based on a year
of 365 days and purchase price for tendered bonds, while in the daily, weekly
and monthly rate modes. On Sept. 26, 2012, PNC Capital Markets LLC will replace
Merrill Lynch Pierce Fenner & Smith, Incorporated as the remarketing agent for
the bonds.