(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 16 - Fitch Ratings says that Rexel's planned USD100m tap issue to its latest USD400m 6.125% notes due 15 December 2019 does not affect the 'BB' rating assigned to this instrument on 30 March 2012 nor the group's Issuer Default Rating of 'BB'. The additional notes will have the same terms and conditions as the above debt issue. The notes, which are being issued under Reg S/ 144A distribution, will be senior unsecured obligations of Rexel and have the same ranking, guarantee structure and substantially similar covenants as the existing 8.25% senior notes due 2016 and 7% senior notes due 2018 (both rated 'BB'). Upon completion of this new offering, USD500m principal amount of notes will be outstanding. Fitch notes that Rexel's securitisation debt and debt incurred by non-guarantors of the group (together defined as the 'prior-ranking' debt) represent 1.6x of total EBITDA. This is below the 2x threshold that Fitch typically applies under its generic recovery approach to avoid any subordination for unsecured bondholders. The proceeds from the latest bond issuance, including the proposed tap issue, will be used for general corporate purposes including the refinancing of existing debt and funding of bolt-on acquisitions. This add-on debt issue does not increase the net debt of the group nor does it affect the group's credit ratios in any meaningful way. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Ratings Methodology', dated 12 August 2011 is available at www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology here (New York Ratings Team)