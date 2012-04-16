(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 16 - OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned our 'BBB-' rating to FCT Sucres Rapides Compartiment 2012-01-E's notes.

-- The transaction is a repack transaction backed by a senior secured bank loan issued to Exeltium, due in 2019.

April 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB-' credit rating to FCT Sucres Rapides' Compartiment 2012-01-E EUR98,020,000 loan-backed compartment notes due in 2019 (the "compartment notes"). This transaction is a repackaging of a senior secured bank loan issued to Exeltium S.A.S., due in 2019 (the "Exeltium loan"). We currently rate the bank loan 'BBB-'. Our rating on the compartment notes reflects: (i) the credit risk associated with the Exeltium loan, and (ii) Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (CACIB; A/Stable/A-1) as the cash deposit provider, as the cash collateral deposit ensures timely payment of interest on the notes. Specifically, under our "weak-link" rating methodology (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010), our rating on the notes reflects the lower of the issue credit rating on the Exeltium loan and the issuer credit rating on CACIB. If we raise or lower our rating on either of these counterparties, we may raise or lower our rating on the notes accordingly. Our ratings on these notes address timely interest and ultimate principal on the notes. The notes are scheduled to reach final maturity in June 2019. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here.

