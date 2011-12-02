(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
-- We are affirming the 'A+' issuer credit rating on U.K.- based social
housing provider Places for People Group (PfP).
-- At the same time, we are raising our assessment of PfP's stand-alone
credit profile (SACP) to 'a' from 'a-', based on our view of a structural
improvement in PfP's cash performance.
-- We are also affirming the 'AA' issue rating on the GBP100 million
senior
secured bonds due 2038 and the 'AA-' issue rating on the GBP380 million senior
secured bonds due 2043.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that PfP will maintain a
prudent investment approach within the new funding environment, without
significantly increasing exposure to market risk.
LONDON (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 2, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
said today that it has affirmed its 'A+' long-term issuer credit rating on
Places for People [PFPLE.UL] Group (PfP). At the same time, we affirmed the
'AA-' issue
rating on PfP's GBP380 million senior secured bonds, and the 'AA' issue rating
on the GBP100 million senior secured bonds.
Rationale
The 'A+' rating on U.K.-based housing association PfP is based on our
assessment of its 'a' stand-alone credit profile (SACP), as well as on our
opinion that there is a "moderately high" likelihood that the government of
the United Kingdom (AAA/Stable/A-1+, unsolicited ratings)--working through the
social housing regulator, the Tenant Service Authority (TSA), and the Homes
and Communities Agency (HCA)--would provide timely and sufficient
extraordinary support to PfP in the event of financial distress.
In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our
view of a "moderately high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is
based on our assessment of PfP's:
-- "Important" role for the U.K. government and its public policy
mandate; and
-- "Strong" link with the U.K. government, demonstrated by the
government's track record of providing strong credit support.
The SACP on PfP reflects the strong ongoing systemic support that the U.K.
government and the sector regulator provide to social housing. The rating is
supported by PfP's geographically spread portfolio of over 62,000 properties,
which makes it one of the biggest housing associations in the U.K. PfP's
strong access to committed liquidity facilities also supports the rating.
PfP's leverage is higher than rated peers' at about 51%, and currently
constrains the rating. The rating is also limited by the development-for-sale
business and unregulated subsidiaries that expose PfP to market risk.
PfP has improved its cash-flow generation performance. Moreover, we believe
that financial management has become more conservative. We understand, for
example, that PfP will not be involved in the acquisition of additional land.
For this reason, we are revising the SACP to 'a' from 'a-'.
PfP's ability to fund social housing developments through affordable market
rent services within the new policy framework might be limited. In fact, the
relatively low differential between market and social housing rents in PfP's
areas of operation--mainly the North of England--restricts PfP's operating
flexibility within the new funding regime.
Policy changes will not cause a significant shift in PfP's business model
within the rating horizon. Beyond 2014, however, PfP will likely increase its
exposure to market risk. We anticipate that it will look at opportunities to
increase the revenue base, through an increase of market rent, shared
ownership and domiciliary care.
PfP's committed development program is relatively large and includes about
4,360 properties. We understand that PfP has the flexibility to limit its
investment plan to hedge potential volatility in the housing market. However,
the risk of further downturns in the housing market cannot currently be
excluded. We see as positive PfP's flexibility to offer its newly developed
properties either for sale or for market rental, according to demand.
Recently announced changes, including the abolishment of the TSA in 2012, and
the institution of a separate committee of the HCA to take over its regulatory
remit, does not change our view of the supportiveness of the government both
on an ongoing and extraordinary basis.
We consider PfP's liquidity position to be relatively strong. As of October
2011, it had approximately GBP83 million of cash available, excluding debt
service reserves and sinking funds.
Undrawn facilities amount to GBP436 million in 2011, up from GBP252 million in
2010. PfP will refinance GBP225 million of loans and facilities within the next
12 months.
The stable outlook reflects our view that PfP will maintain a prudent
investment approach within the rating horizon, without significantly
increasing its exposure to market risk. It incorporates our view that PfP will
strengthen cash-coverage ratios and maintain good access to liquidity
facilities.
We could raise the rating following a strengthening of PfP's net margins and a
significant decrease in leverage levels. A reduction of PfP's exposure to
market risk via unregulated subsidiaries and joint ventures would be also
beneficial for the rating. We believe that this is relatively unlikely to
happen within the rating horizon.
We could lower the rating if management reversed its prudent strategic
approach, significantly increasing investment levels and exposure to market
risk within the rating horizon.
