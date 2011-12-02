(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- We are affirming the 'A+' issuer credit rating on U.K.- based social housing provider Places for People Group (PfP).

-- At the same time, we are raising our assessment of PfP's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'a' from 'a-', based on our view of a structural improvement in PfP's cash performance.

-- We are also affirming the 'AA' issue rating on the GBP100 million senior secured bonds due 2038 and the 'AA-' issue rating on the GBP380 million senior secured bonds due 2043.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that PfP will maintain a prudent investment approach within the new funding environment, without significantly increasing exposure to market risk. LONDON (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 2, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has affirmed its 'A+' long-term issuer credit rating on Places for People [PFPLE.UL] Group (PfP). At the same time, we affirmed the 'AA-' issue rating on PfP's GBP380 million senior secured bonds, and the 'AA' issue rating on the GBP100 million senior secured bonds. Rationale The 'A+' rating on U.K.-based housing association PfP is based on our assessment of its 'a' stand-alone credit profile (SACP), as well as on our opinion that there is a "moderately high" likelihood that the government of the United Kingdom (AAA/Stable/A-1+, unsolicited ratings)--working through the social housing regulator, the Tenant Service Authority (TSA), and the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA)--would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to PfP in the event of financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our view of a "moderately high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of PfP's:

-- "Important" role for the U.K. government and its public policy mandate; and

-- "Strong" link with the U.K. government, demonstrated by the government's track record of providing strong credit support. The SACP on PfP reflects the strong ongoing systemic support that the U.K. government and the sector regulator provide to social housing. The rating is supported by PfP's geographically spread portfolio of over 62,000 properties, which makes it one of the biggest housing associations in the U.K. PfP's strong access to committed liquidity facilities also supports the rating. PfP's leverage is higher than rated peers' at about 51%, and currently constrains the rating. The rating is also limited by the development-for-sale business and unregulated subsidiaries that expose PfP to market risk. PfP has improved its cash-flow generation performance. Moreover, we believe that financial management has become more conservative. We understand, for example, that PfP will not be involved in the acquisition of additional land. For this reason, we are revising the SACP to 'a' from 'a-'. PfP's ability to fund social housing developments through affordable market rent services within the new policy framework might be limited. In fact, the relatively low differential between market and social housing rents in PfP's areas of operation--mainly the North of England--restricts PfP's operating flexibility within the new funding regime. Policy changes will not cause a significant shift in PfP's business model within the rating horizon. Beyond 2014, however, PfP will likely increase its exposure to market risk. We anticipate that it will look at opportunities to increase the revenue base, through an increase of market rent, shared ownership and domiciliary care. PfP's committed development program is relatively large and includes about 4,360 properties. We understand that PfP has the flexibility to limit its investment plan to hedge potential volatility in the housing market. However, the risk of further downturns in the housing market cannot currently be excluded. We see as positive PfP's flexibility to offer its newly developed properties either for sale or for market rental, according to demand. Recently announced changes, including the abolishment of the TSA in 2012, and the institution of a separate committee of the HCA to take over its regulatory remit, does not change our view of the supportiveness of the government both on an ongoing and extraordinary basis. We consider PfP's liquidity position to be relatively strong. As of October 2011, it had approximately GBP83 million of cash available, excluding debt service reserves and sinking funds. Undrawn facilities amount to GBP436 million in 2011, up from GBP252 million in 2010. PfP will refinance GBP225 million of loans and facilities within the next 12 months. The stable outlook reflects our view that PfP will maintain a prudent investment approach within the rating horizon, without significantly increasing its exposure to market risk. It incorporates our view that PfP will strengthen cash-coverage ratios and maintain good access to liquidity facilities. We could raise the rating following a strengthening of PfP's net margins and a significant decrease in leverage levels. A reduction of PfP's exposure to market risk via unregulated subsidiaries and joint ventures would be also beneficial for the rating. We believe that this is relatively unlikely to happen within the rating horizon. We could lower the rating if management reversed its prudent strategic approach, significantly increasing investment levels and exposure to market risk within the rating horizon. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

