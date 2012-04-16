(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW

-- Discover Card Execution Note Trust's class A(2012-2) note issuance is an ABS securitization backed by undivided investor interest in Discover Card Master Trust I's series 2007-CC collateral certificate, which, in turn, is collateralized by receivables generated from designated Discover Card accounts.

-- We assigned our 'AAA (sf)' rating to the class A(2012-2) notes.

-- The 'AAA (sf)' rating reflects our view of the transaction's credit support, payment and legal structures, and pool characteristics, among other factors. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 16, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AAA (sf)' rating to Discover Card Execution Note Trust's $1 billion class A(2012-2) DiscoverSeries notes. The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by undivided investor interest in Discover Card Master Trust I's series 2007-CC collateral certificate, which, in turn, is collateralized by receivables generated from designated Discover Card accounts. The rating reflects:

-- The 24.5% credit support provided by the subordinated class B, C, and D notes, which we believe is likely sufficient to withstand the simultaneous stresses we apply to our 5.5%-7.5% base-case loss rate, 16.5%-18.5% base-case payment rate, 15.0%-17.0% base-case yield, and 1.0%-3.0% purchase rate assumptions for the class A(2012-2) notes. In addition, we used stressed excess spread and note interest rate assumptions to assess whether, in our opinion, sufficient credit support is available for the class A(2012-2) notes. All of the stress assumptions outlined above are based on our current criteria and assumptions (for more information, see "General Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. ABS Credit Card Securitizations," published April 19, 2010, and "Revised Purchase And Payment Rate Assumptions For U.S. Credit Card ABS," published Sept. 14, 2011).

-- Our expectation that under a moderate ('BBB') stress scenario, all else being equal, the 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class A(2012-2) notes will remain within one rating category of the assigned rating in the next 12 months, based on our credit stability criteria (see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published May 3, 2010).

-- The credit risk that is inherent in the collateral loan pool based on our economic forecast, the master trust portfolio's historical performance, the collateral characteristics, and vintage performance data.

-- Discover Bank's servicing experience; and our opinion of its account origination, underwriting, account management, collections, and general operational practices.

-- Our expectation of timely interest and ultimate principal payments by Oct. 17, 2016, the legal final maturity date, based on stressed cash flow modeling scenarios using assumptions that are commensurate with the assigned rating.

-- The class A(2012-2) notes' underlying payment structure and cash flow mechanics.

-- The transaction's legal structure. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Presale: Discover Card Execution Note Trust - Class A(2012-2), published April 9, 2012.

-- U.S. And Canada Credit Card Quality Index Report: Losses Remained Stable Among U.S. Bankcards But Increased For Private-Label Cards In February, published April 5, 2012.

-- March 29, 2012, Ratings Raised, Affirmed On U.S. Bankcard ABS From Six Largest Issuers On Adjustments To Key Performance Variables, published March 29, 2012.

-- 28 Ratings Raised, 214 Affirmed On U.S. Bankcard ABS From Six Largest Issuers, published March 29, 2012.

-- U.S. Economic Forecast: An Apple A Day Keeps Recessions Away, published March 15, 2012.

-- Revised Bank Ratings Have No Impact On Related U.S. Credit Card ABS, published Dec. 1, 2011.

-- Standard & Poor's Applies Its Revised Bank Criteria To 37 Largest Rated Banks And Certain Subsidiaries, published Nov. 29, 2011.

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, published Nov. 9, 2011.

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.

-- Revised Purchase And Payment Rate Assumptions For U.S. Credit Card ABS, published Sept. 14, 2011.

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, published February Feb. 16, 2011.

-- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, published May 3, 2010.

-- General Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. ABS Credit Card Securitizations, published April 19, 2010. (New York Ratings Team)