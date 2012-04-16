(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- Discover Card Execution Note Trust's class A(2012-2) note issuance is
an ABS securitization backed by undivided investor interest in Discover Card
Master Trust I's series 2007-CC collateral certificate, which, in turn, is
collateralized by receivables generated from designated Discover Card
accounts.
-- We assigned our 'AAA (sf)' rating to the class A(2012-2) notes.
-- The 'AAA (sf)' rating reflects our view of the transaction's credit
support, payment and legal structures, and pool characteristics, among other
factors.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 16, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services today assigned its 'AAA (sf)' rating to Discover Card Execution Note
Trust's $1 billion class A(2012-2) DiscoverSeries notes.
The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by
undivided investor interest in Discover Card Master Trust I's series 2007-CC
collateral certificate, which, in turn, is collateralized by receivables
generated from designated Discover Card accounts.
The rating reflects:
-- The 24.5% credit support provided by the subordinated class B, C, and
D notes, which we believe is likely sufficient to withstand the simultaneous
stresses we apply to our 5.5%-7.5% base-case loss rate, 16.5%-18.5% base-case
payment rate, 15.0%-17.0% base-case yield, and 1.0%-3.0% purchase rate
assumptions for the class A(2012-2) notes. In addition, we used stressed
excess spread and note interest rate assumptions to assess whether, in our
opinion, sufficient credit support is available for the class A(2012-2) notes.
All of the stress assumptions outlined above are based on our current criteria
and assumptions (for more information, see "General Methodology And
Assumptions For Rating U.S. ABS Credit Card Securitizations," published April
19, 2010, and "Revised Purchase And Payment Rate Assumptions For U.S. Credit
Card ABS," published Sept. 14, 2011).
-- Our expectation that under a moderate ('BBB') stress scenario, all
else being equal, the 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class A(2012-2) notes will
remain within one rating category of the assigned rating in the next 12
months, based on our credit stability criteria (see "Methodology: Credit
Stability Criteria," published May 3, 2010).
-- The credit risk that is inherent in the collateral loan pool based on
our economic forecast, the master trust portfolio's historical performance,
the collateral characteristics, and vintage performance data.
-- Discover Bank's servicing experience; and our opinion of its account
origination, underwriting, account management, collections, and general
operational practices.
-- Our expectation of timely interest and ultimate principal payments by
Oct. 17, 2016, the legal final maturity date, based on stressed cash flow
modeling scenarios using assumptions that are commensurate with the assigned
rating.
-- The class A(2012-2) notes' underlying payment structure and cash flow
mechanics.
-- The transaction's legal structure.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities.
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating
report is available here.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Presale: Discover Card Execution Note Trust - Class A(2012-2),
published April 9, 2012.
-- U.S. And Canada Credit Card Quality Index Report: Losses Remained
Stable Among U.S. Bankcards But Increased For Private-Label Cards In February,
published April 5, 2012.
-- March 29, 2012, Ratings Raised, Affirmed On U.S. Bankcard ABS From Six
Largest Issuers On Adjustments To Key Performance Variables, published March
29, 2012.
-- 28 Ratings Raised, 214 Affirmed On U.S. Bankcard ABS From Six Largest
Issuers, published March 29, 2012.
-- U.S. Economic Forecast: An Apple A Day Keeps Recessions Away,
published March 15, 2012.
-- Revised Bank Ratings Have No Impact On Related U.S. Credit Card ABS,
published Dec. 1, 2011.
-- Standard & Poor's Applies Its Revised Bank Criteria To 37 Largest
Rated Banks And Certain Subsidiaries, published Nov. 29, 2011.
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, published Nov. 9, 2011.
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.
-- Revised Purchase And Payment Rate Assumptions For U.S. Credit Card
ABS, published Sept. 14, 2011.
-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, published February Feb. 16, 2011.
-- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, published May 3, 2010.
-- General Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. ABS Credit Card
Securitizations, published April 19, 2010.
(New York Ratings Team)