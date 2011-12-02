(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) of First Commonwealth Financial (FCF.N) Corp. (FCF) and
its lead bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Financial Bank, at 'BBB'. The
Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings is provided at the end of
this release.
The affirmation of FCF's ratings reflects its prudent capital management and
the
continued improvements in the risk profile of its asset mix. Performance and
asset quality lag the rated peer group, but are offset by the banks prudent
capital position.
The bank refused TARP capital in 2008 and raised $115 million of common in
lieu,
an additional $81 million of common was raised in 2010, and the bank now boasts
an 11% tangible common equity (TCE) ratio, one of the strongest in its rated
peer group. This capital base represents the primary factor keeping ratings at
the current level.
Fitch assumes FCF will continue to manage its capital position conservatively
in
light of deteriorating asset quality metrics and economic uncertainty.
Since the onset of the 2007 recession the bank has aggressively de-risked its
balance sheet by shrinking the overall size of the balance sheet, growing
capital, limiting credit risk in the securities portfolio, improving the
funding
mix and shrinking its construction and out-of-market CRE loan books. Fitch
recognizes the reduction of risk in the balance sheet that has taken place but
given the high (and rising) levels of non-performing assets (NPAs), as well as
the large CRE concentrations and lumpy syndicated portfolio, still views the
asset mix as riskier than the average commercial bank of FCF's size.
Earnings have lagged the rated peer group, being hurt by relatively high credit
costs which have resulted in elevated expenses (69% efficiency ratio in third
quarter 2011 [3Q'11]) and provisions. Positively, fee income typically
represents around 20% of reported operating revenues, owed, in part, to a
substantial wealth management business. This level of fee income is roughly
average for similarly rated institutions but given FCF's size and commercial
focus, is a distinguishing factor.
Asset quality remains as the primary rating constraint with NPA's (TDR
inclusive) reaching a new peak in 3Q11 at 4.87% of loans and OREO. While trends
in classifieds and delinquencies are positive, Fitch remains concerned given
the
high levels of NPAs and net charge-offs (NCOs) compared to similarly rated
banks. Most concerning is the upward trend in NPAs when these are trending down
for the industry as a whole.
Reserves represent roughly 1.8% of total loans and 44% of NPL's as of 3Q'11
which is about average for the rated peer group but, given the relatively high
level of NPAs and NCOs are considered somewhat weak.
Structural rating constraints consist of asset type (CRE) and geographic
concentrations (Western PA). These concentrations result in a relatively
limited
franchise value for the bank and will likely keep the bank at or below the
current rating level in the intermediate-to-long term as these concentrations
cannot be quickly or easily mitigated. Further constraining ratings are below
average profitability levels relative to rated peers.
If capital levels are managed down before performance and asset quality issues
improve, negative ratings actions could ensue. Further increases in NPAs and/or
NCOs could result in negative rating actions, even with capital remaining at
current levels.
Fitch sees limited rating upside potential in the near-to-intermediate term
given the limited franchise value and concentrations referenced above. In the
long term if asset type and geographic concentrations can be reduced, improving
the risk profile of the banks, positive rating actions could ensue.
Headquartered in Indiana, PA, FCF provides a full range of financial services
including commercial and retail banking, via 112 branches and two loan
production offices across Western and Central Pennsylvania. The majority of
FCF's branches are concentrated within the greater Pittsburgh metropolitan area
in Alleghany, Butler, Washington, and Westmoreland counties, with the remainder
located throughout smaller more rural counties.
The following ratings have been affirmed with a Stable Outlook:
First Commonwealth Financial Corp.
--Long-term IDR 'BBB';
--Short-Term IDR 'F2';
--Viability Rating 'bbb';
--Individual Rating 'B/C'
--Support Floor 'NF'
--Support '5'.
First Commonwealth Bank
--Long-term IDR 'BBB'
--Long-term Deposit 'BBB+'
--Short-Term IDR 'F2'
--Short-Term Deposit 'F2'
--Viability Rating 'bbb'
--Individual Rating 'B/C'
--Support Floor 'NF'
--Support '5'.
First Commonwealth Capital Trust
--Preferred stock 'BB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Brandon Bajema, CPA, CFA
Associate Director
+1-312-606-2332
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Senior Director
+1-212-908-1865
Fitch, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Committee Chairperson
Chris Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
(New York Ratings team)
