April 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Leo Mesdag B.V.'s notes with Stable Outlooks, as follows: EUR642.5m class A (XS0266637171) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable EUR20.5m class B (XS0266638146) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable EUR112.5m class C (XS0266642171) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable EUR142.5m class D (XS0266642767) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable EUR82m class E (XS0266644383) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable The affirmations and Stable Outlooks reflect the stability of the sole underlying loan, which is secured on a portfolio of 71 department stores and three car parks located throughout the Netherlands let to three prestigious privately-held retailers, Hema, Bijenkorf and V&D. Although passing rent and interest cover ratio (ICR) have risen since the last rating action in May 2011, these increases were anticipated, and reflect the end of a partial rental holiday whilst refurbishment works were carried out on two assets. Fitch does not anticipate any significant increase in rental income before loan maturity in 2014. Although Fitch has characterised the portfolio's collateral as 'A-', representing good to excellent quality, there exists some differentiation between individual assets. At the top end Fitch considers the iconic Amsterdam and The Hague De Bijenkorf department stores as trophy assets, whilst some of the more peripherally located Hema and V&D stores are viewed as secondary by the agency. The valuer maintains an 'A1' grade, signifying the highest quality, on 39 assets, (48.5% by market value), 'A2' on a further 38.4% and 'B1' or 'B2' on the remaining 13.1%. While the Dutch retail sector is undergoing some stress, retailers trading in established retail markets are expected to fare better than those in marginal locations. Due to long leases of over 14 years on a weighted average (WA) basis, the main risk in this transaction is tenant default, and the likely decline in net operating income (NOI) that this would precipitate. Although only 2.5 years remain on the loan, the risk also applies at maturity when potential providers of debt and equity finance will factor lease default risk into their risk premiums - a task made more difficult by the paucity of publicly available information about the tenants. For the rating analysis, that the classes A and B notes can survive a permanent decline of 20% of NOI alongside cap rates above 8.5% is a measure of solid investment-grade credit quality in Fitch's opinion. For the other notes, their speculative-grade ratings indicate much less protection against deterioration in collateral value and financing terms. With a senior loan balance of EUR1bn, a bulk asset sale or refinancing would almost certainly require a "club deal" involving multiple lenders. However complex, this is eased by the five years between loan and bond maturity within which to bring about an exit. Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance report will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com.