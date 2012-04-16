(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Leo Mesdag B.V.'s notes with Stable
Outlooks, as follows:
EUR642.5m class A (XS0266637171) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
EUR20.5m class B (XS0266638146) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
EUR112.5m class C (XS0266642171) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR142.5m class D (XS0266642767) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR82m class E (XS0266644383) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable
The affirmations and Stable Outlooks reflect the stability of the sole
underlying loan, which is secured on a portfolio of 71 department stores and
three car parks located throughout the Netherlands let to three prestigious
privately-held retailers, Hema, Bijenkorf and V&D. Although passing rent and
interest cover ratio (ICR) have risen since the last rating action in May 2011,
these increases were anticipated, and reflect the end of a partial rental
holiday whilst refurbishment works were carried out on two assets. Fitch does
not anticipate any significant increase in rental income before loan maturity in
2014.
Although Fitch has characterised the portfolio's collateral as 'A-',
representing good to excellent quality, there exists some differentiation
between individual assets. At the top end Fitch considers the iconic Amsterdam
and The Hague De Bijenkorf department stores as trophy assets, whilst some of
the more peripherally located Hema and V&D stores are viewed as secondary by the
agency. The valuer maintains an 'A1' grade, signifying the highest quality, on
39 assets, (48.5% by market value), 'A2' on a further 38.4% and 'B1' or 'B2' on
the remaining 13.1%.
While the Dutch retail sector is undergoing some stress, retailers trading in
established retail markets are expected to fare better than those in marginal
locations. Due to long leases of over 14 years on a weighted average (WA) basis,
the main risk in this transaction is tenant default, and the likely decline in
net operating income (NOI) that this would precipitate. Although only 2.5 years
remain on the loan, the risk also applies at maturity when potential providers
of debt and equity finance will factor lease default risk into their risk
premiums - a task made more difficult by the paucity of publicly available
information about the tenants.
For the rating analysis, that the classes A and B notes can survive a permanent
decline of 20% of NOI alongside cap rates above 8.5% is a measure of solid
investment-grade credit quality in Fitch's opinion. For the other notes, their
speculative-grade ratings indicate much less protection against deterioration in
collateral value and financing terms. With a senior loan balance of EUR1bn, a
bulk asset sale or refinancing would almost certainly require a "club deal"
involving multiple lenders. However complex, this is eased by the five years
between loan and bond maturity within which to bring about an exit.
Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance
report will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com.
(New York Ratings Team)