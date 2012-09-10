Sept 10 (The following statement was released by the rating
agency)
SEPT. 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned
its 'BBB' rating to Walgreen Co.'s proposed senior unsecured notes issuance in
an aggregate amount of $4 billion with various maturities (2014, 2015, 2017,
2022, and 2042). The proposed notes will rank equally with all other existing
unsecured debt issues. The company intends to use the proceeds from the
offerings to repay $3 billion of debt outstanding under a bridge term loan due
August 2013, as well as to fund the acquisition of USA Drug. On Aug. 2, 2012,
Walgreen completed a 45% investment in Alliance Boots GmhB for a total
consideration of $6.7 billion, which was partly funded with the bridge term
loan.
The 'BBB' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on Walgreen Co. remain
unchanged. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the
research update on Walgreen, published Aug. 2, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)
RATINGS LIST
Walgreen Co.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2
New Ratings
Walgreen Co.
Senior Unsecured
$4 bil. nts with various maturities BBB
