April 16 - Fitch Ratings has published its 'Pipelines, Midstream, and MLP
Stats Quarterly' covering the fourth quarter of 2011. The report covers key
financial, credit and operating metrics for all Fitch-rated issuers in these
sectors.
Pipeline, Midstream, and Master Limited Partnerships (MLP) metrics showed
stability as debt-to-EBITDA levels at quarter end remained flat to slightly
improved compared to year-end 2010. Midstream processors showed strength as
robust natural gas liquids (NGL) prices and fundamentals helped boost revenue,
cash flow and profitability. While commodity price sensitivity for these names
remains a concern, Fitch expects spot natural gas liquids (NGL) margins will
remain elevated providing uplift to processor metrics throughout 2012.
Fitch continues to expect elevated capital spending budgets for midstream
operators in 2012, matched with a disciplined financing strategy to fund
projects. While mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are possible, Fitch believes that
growth spending will be focused on organic projects, given the need for
midstream infrastructure.
The full report 'Pipelines, Midstream, and MLP Stats Quarterly - Year-End 2011'
is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.'
