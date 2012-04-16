Fitch Affirms Consubanco at 'BB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, February 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long- and Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Consubanco, S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple (Consubanco) at 'BB'/ 'B'. The Viability Rating (VR) is affirmed at 'bb'. Fitch has also affirmed Consubanco's long- and short-term National ratings at 'A(mex)'/'F1(mex)'. In addition Fitch has withdrawn the National long-term 'A(mex)' rating