BRIEF-Broadway financial Q4 earnings per share $0.08
* Broadway Financial Corporation announces profits for 4th quarter and calendar year 2016 loan growth exceeded 24% for 2016
April 16 Moody's says outlook for Mexican banking system remains stable (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* Broadway Financial Corporation announces profits for 4th quarter and calendar year 2016 loan growth exceeded 24% for 2016
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 23 Argentina's central bank chief Federico Sturzenegger said on Thursday that salary hikes for some unions in 2017 that may be above its 17 percent maximum inflation target would not threaten achieving that goal for the year.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, February 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long- and Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Consubanco, S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple (Consubanco) at 'BB'/ 'B'. The Viability Rating (VR) is affirmed at 'bb'. Fitch has also affirmed Consubanco's long- and short-term National ratings at 'A(mex)'/'F1(mex)'. In addition Fitch has withdrawn the National long-term 'A(mex)' rating