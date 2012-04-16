(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW

-- SBP DPR Finance Co. (Scotiabank Peru S.A.A.)'s note issuances are securitizations of all current and future U.S. dollar-denominated diversified payment rights consisting of SWIFT MT100-category payment order messages that Scotiabank Peru S.A.A. receives as a result of its international financial operations.

-- We affirmed our 'A' ratings on the series 2010-A and 2010-B notes.

-- The affirmations follow our review of the ratings under our recently revised financial future flow criteria.

-- The ratings reflect our view of Scotiabank Peru's ability to generate the specific flow of receivables that are being securitized, the transactions' supportive structural features, and our view of sovereign interference risk using our updated approach to rating financial future flow transactions. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 16, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'A' ratings on SBP DPR Finance Co. (Scotiabank Peru S.A.A.)'s US$50 million fixed-rate notes series 2010-A and US$125 million floating-rate notes series 2010-B. The note issuances are securitizations of all current and future U.S. dollar-denominated diversified payment rights consisting of Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT) MT100-category payment order messages. These payment order messages are a product of Scotiabank Peru's international financial operations. Today's affirmations follow our review of the ratings under our recently revised financial future flow criteria (for more information, see "Global Financial Future Flow Transaction Methodology And Assumptions," published Nov. 14, 2011). The ratings reflect our view of:

-- Scotiabank Peru's ability to generate the specific flow of receivables that are being securitized;

-- The transactions' supportive structural features; and

The supportive structural features include the strong credit enhancement through overcollateralization and the strong transaction-adjusted bank liquidity. The transactions also benefit from a cash-sharing mechanism, early amortization triggers, and features that mitigate sovereign interference through the use of both offshore lockbox accounts and designated depository banks. Moreover, the transactions benefit from a true sale of the assets to an offshore special-purpose vehicle. SBP DPR Finance Co. (Scotiabank Peru S.A.A.)'s transaction performance remains very strong with a 119.8x debt service coverage ratio as of the fourth quarter of 2011. We will continue to surveil our ratings on the transactions and revise them as necessary to reflect any changes in the transactions' underlying credit quality. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

