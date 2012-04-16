(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- SBP DPR Finance Co. (Scotiabank Peru S.A.A.)'s note issuances are
securitizations of all current and future U.S. dollar-denominated diversified
payment rights consisting of SWIFT MT100-category payment order messages that
Scotiabank Peru S.A.A. receives as a result of its international
financial operations.
-- We affirmed our 'A' ratings on the series 2010-A and 2010-B notes.
-- The affirmations follow our review of the ratings under our recently
revised financial future flow criteria.
-- The ratings reflect our view of Scotiabank Peru's ability to generate
the specific flow of receivables that are being securitized, the transactions'
supportive structural features, and our view of sovereign interference risk
using our updated approach to rating financial future flow transactions.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 16, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services today affirmed its 'A' ratings on SBP DPR Finance Co. (Scotiabank
Peru S.A.A.)'s US$50 million fixed-rate notes series 2010-A and US$125 million
floating-rate notes series 2010-B.
The note issuances are securitizations of all current and future U.S.
dollar-denominated diversified payment rights consisting of Society for
Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT) MT100-category
payment order messages. These payment order messages are a product of
Scotiabank Peru's international financial operations.
Today's affirmations follow our review of the ratings under our recently
revised financial future flow criteria (for more information, see "Global
Financial Future Flow Transaction Methodology And Assumptions," published Nov.
14, 2011).
The ratings reflect our view of:
-- Scotiabank Peru's ability to generate the specific flow of receivables
that are being securitized;
-- The transactions' supportive structural features; and
-- Our view of Peru's sovereign interference risk.
The supportive structural features include the strong credit enhancement
through overcollateralization and the strong transaction-adjusted bank
liquidity. The transactions also benefit from a cash-sharing mechanism, early
amortization triggers, and features that mitigate sovereign interference
through the use of both offshore lockbox accounts and designated depository
banks. Moreover, the transactions benefit from a true sale of the assets to an
offshore special-purpose vehicle.
SBP DPR Finance Co. (Scotiabank Peru S.A.A.)'s transaction performance remains
very strong with a 119.8x debt service coverage ratio as of the fourth quarter
of 2011.
We will continue to surveil our ratings on the transactions and revise them as
necessary to reflect any changes in the transactions' underlying credit
quality.
