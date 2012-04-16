(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 16 - Fitch Ratings today published 'Spectrum Inspection: The Auction
Roadmap - Spectrum Roadmap Filled with Potholes, Uncertainty and Delays'. This
is the first in a series of three reports examining spectrum options for
wireless operators for both the near to long term, including financial
implications of auctioning 500 MHz of new spectrum.
The U.S. government has already fallen significantly behind the overly
optimistic goal of the Broadband Plan to make 300 MHz of spectrum available by
2015. Only 105 MHz of spectrum has been identified for auction or reallocation
by 2015. Uncertainties and sometimes opaque governmental regulatory policy
hinders operators' choices. Consequently, Fitch expects the shortage of spectrum
will affect future investment and strategic decisions by wireless operators.
Congress' passing of the Job Creation Act finally resolved several contentious
issues. However, Fitch believes the legislation did little for near-term
spectrum concerns. The secondary market for unused spectrum is shrinking rapidly
leaving some operators scrambling. The Job Creation Act also leaves considerable
uncertainty over the amount of new spectrum available in the longer term due to
the voluntary nature of the incentive auctions for TV broadcast spectrum. Other
options identified by the National Telecommunications and Information
Administration (NTIA) fast-track review remain unclear.
Fitch estimates wireless operators could spend at least $70 billion if the FCC
allocated an additional 500 MHz of spectrum. Consequently, the investment in
additional spectrum could increase the future event risk for certain operators
depending on their financial flexibility. Operators that do not have the
financial flexibility to acquire additional spectrum face consolidation
scenarios or will need to strike agreements for wholesale capacity.
Fitch's next report in the series will focus on unused spectrum and alternatives
for operators to fill spectrum holes to avoid potential congestion issues. The
last report in the series will review value inflation in recent spectrum
transactions including an analysis or regional companies that could be future
acquisition targets.
