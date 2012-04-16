(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 16 - Fitch Ratings today published 'Spectrum Inspection: The Auction Roadmap - Spectrum Roadmap Filled with Potholes, Uncertainty and Delays'. This is the first in a series of three reports examining spectrum options for wireless operators for both the near to long term, including financial implications of auctioning 500 MHz of new spectrum. The U.S. government has already fallen significantly behind the overly optimistic goal of the Broadband Plan to make 300 MHz of spectrum available by 2015. Only 105 MHz of spectrum has been identified for auction or reallocation by 2015. Uncertainties and sometimes opaque governmental regulatory policy hinders operators' choices. Consequently, Fitch expects the shortage of spectrum will affect future investment and strategic decisions by wireless operators. Congress' passing of the Job Creation Act finally resolved several contentious issues. However, Fitch believes the legislation did little for near-term spectrum concerns. The secondary market for unused spectrum is shrinking rapidly leaving some operators scrambling. The Job Creation Act also leaves considerable uncertainty over the amount of new spectrum available in the longer term due to the voluntary nature of the incentive auctions for TV broadcast spectrum. Other options identified by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) fast-track review remain unclear. Fitch estimates wireless operators could spend at least $70 billion if the FCC allocated an additional 500 MHz of spectrum. Consequently, the investment in additional spectrum could increase the future event risk for certain operators depending on their financial flexibility. Operators that do not have the financial flexibility to acquire additional spectrum face consolidation scenarios or will need to strike agreements for wholesale capacity. Fitch's next report in the series will focus on unused spectrum and alternatives for operators to fill spectrum holes to avoid potential congestion issues. The last report in the series will review value inflation in recent spectrum transactions including an analysis or regional companies that could be future acquisition targets. The full report, 'Spectrum Inspection: The Auction Roadmap - Spectrum Roadmap Filled with Potholes, Uncertainty and Delays', is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Spectrum Inspection: The Auction Roadmap: Part 1 - Spectrum Roadmap Filled with Potholes, Uncertainty, and Delays (New York Ratings Team)