(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
AmBev - Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (A-/Stable/--) are
unaffected by its announcement that it has agreed to acquire the control of
Cerveceria Nacional Dominicana S.A. (CND; B/Positive/--). In our view, the
acquisition will provide AmBev with a more geographically diversified business
profile through CND's strong position in the Caribbean beverage market while not
eroding AmBev's modest financial profile. AmBev is to pay $1.27 billion in cash
for the control of CND, and it will consolidate CND's financial statements with
its own. This cash outflow won't affect our assessment of AmBev's strong
liquidity. The company was a net creditor as of Dec. 31, 2011, with cash on hand
of Brazilian reais (R$) 8.3 billion, short-term maturities of R$2.2 billion, and
total debt of R$4.1 billion. We expect it will continue to report very low
leverage, with debt to EBITDA close to 0.5x and funds from operations to debt in
excess of 100% even after the consolidation of the acquired assets.
(New York Ratings Team)