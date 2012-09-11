Sept 11 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A+' rating to Public Service
Electric and Gas Company's (PSE&G) $350 million issuance of medium-term notes
(MTNs). The 3.65%, 30-year secured MTNs, series H, rank pari passu to PSE&G's
other secured debt and will mature on Sept. 1, 2042. The Rating Outlook is
Stable.
Proceeds from the issuance will be used for general corporate purposes. The
issuance is expected to close Sept. 13, 2012.
Key Rating Factors:
--A constructive regulatory environment in New Jersey;
--Strong growth from transmission and other infrastructure projects;
--Robust financial metrics.
Constructive Regulatory Environment:
PSE&G's ratings largely reflect the balanced regulatory oversight of the New
Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU). The BPU permits PSE&G to use several
regulatory mechanisms to recover costs in a timely manner, and also authorized
in 2010 a weather normalization clause at the natural gas utility. These
regulatory mechanisms enhance the predictability of utility cash flows by
mitigating the effect of exogenous factors.
Fitch does not expect the need for PSE&G to file another rate case during the
next few years, given the recent 2010 rate case and the likelihood of the
utility being able to continue to earn its authorized 10.3% rate of return on
equity.
Growth Capital Spending:
PSE&G is undergoing a relatively large capital spending program over the next
few years. However, the spending is primarily on BPU-authorized infrastructure
projects and FERC-regulated transmission projects, both of which include timely
recovery of costs and attractive returns.
Strong Financial Metrics:
The utility's recent infrastructure projects and expected strong EBITDA growth
from transmission projects in progress that earn a FERC formula rate return will
significantly diversify the utility's future cash flows. These transmission
projects provide increased cash flow predictability at a strong return on
equity, with timely recovery of capital deployed.
Despite the end of bonus depreciation this year, which will negatively affect
cash flows in future years, Fitch expects financial metrics to remain strong and
to benefit in terms of increased stability due to the aforementioned qualitative
enhancements.
Fitch expects PSE&G's funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt ratio to average more
than 20% and its EBITDA-to-interest coverage ratio to remain greater than 6.0x
over the 2012-14 period.
Adequate Liquidity:
Fitch considers PSE&G's liquidity position to be good, supported primarily by a
commercial paper program that meets short-term funding needs. The utility's $600
million, five-year unsecured revolving credit facility matures on April 15, 2016
and has sufficient availability.
Rating Triggers
The ratings on PSE&G were upgraded one notch on July 27, 2012. Due to the strong
rating on the utility, further positive rating actions are remote.
A negative rating action on PSE&G, although unlikely, could occur if Fitch were
to expect an increase in leverage that reduces PSE&G's FFO-to-debt ratio to
below 20% over a multi-year period.