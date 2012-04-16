(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'A-2' short-term commercial paper (CP) rating to Weatherford International Ltd.'s $2.25 billion 4(2) CP program. The 'BBB' rating and stable outlook on Switzerland-based Weatherford International Ltd. reflect what we view as a "satisfactory" business profile, based on its position in the oilfield services industry and its "intermediate" financial profile. The ratings take into account the improvement in the company's operating performance and credit protection measures, which are at levels fully satisfactory for the rating category. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the research update on Weatherford International published on Nov. 8, 2011). RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Weatherford International Ltd. Corporate credit rating BBB/Stable/A-2 New Rating Short-term commercial paper rating $2.25 billion 4(2) CP program A-2