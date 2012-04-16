(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has
assigned its 'A-2' short-term commercial paper (CP) rating to Weatherford
International Ltd.'s $2.25 billion 4(2) CP program.
The 'BBB' rating and stable outlook on Switzerland-based Weatherford
International Ltd. reflect what we view as a "satisfactory" business profile,
based on its position in the oilfield services industry and its "intermediate"
financial profile. The ratings take into account the improvement in the
company's operating performance and credit protection measures, which are at
levels fully satisfactory for the rating category. (For the complete corporate
credit rating rationale, see the research update on Weatherford International
published on Nov. 8, 2011).
RATINGS LIST
Weatherford International Ltd.
Corporate credit rating BBB/Stable/A-2
New Rating
Short-term commercial paper rating
$2.25 billion 4(2) CP program A-2
