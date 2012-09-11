Overview -- The U.S Treasury has announced that it intends to sell up to $20.7 billion of AIG common stock, reducing its ownership to less than 20% from 53%. -- We are no longer giving credit for government support in the holding company rating. -- We are changing the outlook on the holding company to negative from stable. Rating Action On Sept. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A-' long-term counterparty credit rating on American International Group Inc. (AIG) and revised the outlook to negative from stable. Rationale The rating affirmation reflects the company's diverse stream of earnings and cash flows from its global property/casualty (Chartis Group) and U.S. life insurance (SunAmerica Group) operations, improving operating results, and the large amount of liquid and noncore assets held by the holding company. These strengths offset the removal from the rating of the one-notch uplift for government support. The latter change reflects the U.S. Treasury's announcement that it intends to sell up to $20.7 billion of its holdings of AIG common stock--including $5 billion to be purchased by AIG--which will reduce its ownership of AIG to less than 20% from 53%, and our expectation that the Treasury intends to sell its remaining holdings in the near to medium term. The outlook revision reflects our view that fixed-charge coverage is currently somewhat weak for the rating. We expect the company's fixed charge coverage to improve to more than 4x in 2012 from 3x in 2011, reflecting stronger earnings from the insurance operations, particularly for Chartis. Our previous expectation was that earnings and coverage would improve to a level consistent with the current rating before the removal of government support from the rating. However, the repayment of the various credit facilities extended by the Federal Reserve Bank and Treasury during the financial crisis and the reduction of the Treasury's ownership position has occurred more quickly than we assumed, leaving less time for earnings and coverage to return to historically strong levels. Outlook AIG's financial leverage as of June 30, 2012, pro forma for the subsequent share repurchases and subordinated note issue, was about 21%, and we do not expect any material increase in the total amount of debt and hybrid securities outstanding. We expect coverage to continue to improve from about 4x in 2012 to 6-8x by 2014, reflecting further improvement in earnings from both its Chartis and SunAmerica operating units and potentially lower interest expense if the company chooses to utilize some of its excess capital to reduce its debt and/or hybrid obligations. If the company improves its coverage metric to this level we would expect to affirm the current rating. However, we could lower the rating if the company's earnings and coverage do not improve to a level that we believe is consistent with the rating. Related Criteria And Research Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From American International Group Inc. AIG Financial Products Corp. Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Negative/A-2 A-/Stable/A-2 AIG Matched Funding Corp. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A-/Negative/A-2 A-/Stable/A-2 AIG-FP Matched Funding Corp. Banque AIG American General Assignment Services Trust Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A-/Negative/-- A-/Stable/-- SunAmerica Financial Group Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A-/Negative/-- A-/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed AIG Matched Funding Corp. Banque AIG Financial Program Local Currency A-/--/-- American International Group Inc. Senior Unsecured A- Subordinated BBB+ Junior Subordinated BBB AIG Financial Products Corp. Senior Unsecured A- AIG Funding Inc. Commercial Paper A-2 AIG Matched Funding Corp. Senior Unsecured A- AIG-FP Capital Funding Corp. Senior Unsecured A- AIG-FP Matched Funding (Ireland) PLC Senior Unsecured A- AIG-FP Matched Funding Corp. Senior Unsecured A- American General Capital II Preferred Stock BBB- American General Institutional Capital A Preferred Stock BBB- American General Institutional Capital B Preferred Stock BBB- Banque AIG Senior Unsecured A- SunAmerica Financial Group Inc. Senior Unsecured A-