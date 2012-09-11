Overview
-- The U.S Treasury has announced that it intends to sell up to $20.7
billion of AIG common stock, reducing its ownership to less than 20% from 53%.
-- We are no longer giving credit for government support in the holding
company rating.
-- We are changing the outlook on the holding company to negative from
stable.
Rating Action
On Sept. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A-'
long-term counterparty credit rating on American International Group Inc.
(AIG) and revised the outlook to negative from stable.
Rationale
The rating affirmation reflects the company's diverse stream of earnings and
cash flows from its global property/casualty (Chartis Group) and U.S. life
insurance (SunAmerica Group) operations, improving operating results, and the
large amount of liquid and noncore assets held by the holding company. These
strengths offset the removal from the rating of the one-notch uplift for
government support. The latter change reflects the U.S. Treasury's
announcement that it intends to sell up to $20.7 billion of its holdings of
AIG common stock--including $5 billion to be purchased by AIG--which will
reduce its ownership of AIG to less than 20% from 53%, and our expectation
that the Treasury intends to sell its remaining holdings in the near to medium
term.
The outlook revision reflects our view that fixed-charge coverage is currently
somewhat weak for the rating. We expect the company's fixed charge coverage to
improve to more than 4x in 2012 from 3x in 2011, reflecting stronger earnings
from the insurance operations, particularly for Chartis. Our previous
expectation was that earnings and coverage would improve to a level consistent
with the current rating before the removal of government support from the
rating. However, the repayment of the various credit facilities extended by
the Federal Reserve Bank and Treasury during the financial crisis and the
reduction of the Treasury's ownership position has occurred more quickly than
we assumed, leaving less time for earnings and coverage to return to
historically strong levels.
Outlook
AIG's financial leverage as of June 30, 2012, pro forma for the subsequent
share repurchases and subordinated note issue, was about 21%, and we do not
expect any material increase in the total amount of debt and hybrid securities
outstanding. We expect coverage to continue to improve from about 4x in 2012
to 6-8x by 2014, reflecting further improvement in earnings from both its
Chartis and SunAmerica operating units and potentially lower interest expense
if the company chooses to utilize some of its excess capital to reduce its
debt and/or hybrid obligations. If the company improves its coverage metric to
this level we would expect to affirm the current rating. However, we could
lower the rating if the company's earnings and coverage do not improve to a
level that we believe is consistent with the rating.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
American International Group Inc.
AIG Financial Products Corp.
Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Negative/A-2 A-/Stable/A-2
AIG Matched Funding Corp.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A-/Negative/A-2 A-/Stable/A-2
AIG-FP Matched Funding Corp.
Banque AIG
American General Assignment Services Trust
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A-/Negative/-- A-/Stable/--
SunAmerica Financial Group Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A-/Negative/-- A-/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed
AIG Matched Funding Corp.
Banque AIG
Financial Program
Local Currency A-/--/--
American International Group Inc.
Senior Unsecured A-
Subordinated BBB+
Junior Subordinated BBB
AIG Financial Products Corp.
Senior Unsecured A-
AIG Funding Inc.
Commercial Paper A-2
AIG Matched Funding Corp.
Senior Unsecured A-
AIG-FP Capital Funding Corp.
Senior Unsecured A-
AIG-FP Matched Funding (Ireland) PLC
Senior Unsecured A-
AIG-FP Matched Funding Corp.
Senior Unsecured A-
American General Capital II
Preferred Stock BBB-
American General Institutional Capital A
Preferred Stock BBB-
American General Institutional Capital B
Preferred Stock BBB-
Banque AIG
Senior Unsecured A-
SunAmerica Financial Group Inc.
Senior Unsecured A-