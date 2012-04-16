(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- U.S. restaurant operator OSI Restaurants Partners LLC continues to post solid operating performance and successfully refinanced its maturing CMBS debt.

-- We are raising our corporate credit rating to 'B' from 'B-' and revising the outlook to positive from stable.

-- The positive outlook reflects our expectations that credit protection measures could further strengthen from sales growth and debt repayment if OSI successfully completes an IPO in 2012. Rating Action On April 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised the corporate credit rating on casual dining operator OSI Restaurant Partners LLC to 'B' from 'B-'. We raised the rating on the senior secured credit facilities to 'BB-' from 'B+' with a '1' recovery rating, indicating our expectation for 90% to 100% recovery in the event of a default. We raised the rating on the $550 million subordinated notes to 'CCC+' from 'CCC' with a '6' recovery rating, indicating our expectation for 0% to 10% recovery in the event of a default. Rationale The ratings on Tampa, Fla.-based OSI Restaurant Partners LLC reflect Standard & Poor's expectations that recent brand revitalization initiatives and cost savings from productivity improvements will contribute to further strengthening of credit measures in 2012, despite commodity cost pressure and weak consumer spending. We view OSI's business profile as "fair," reflecting its position as one of the largest casual-dining restaurant companies in the U.S. Its established brands include Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, and Bonefish Grill, which have strong market positions. The company's largest competitors are Brinker International and Darden Restaurants Inc. We expect OSI to continue to achieve positive sales growth in 2012 following a solid 2011 that had comparable-store sales increasing across all concepts. Our forecast for 2012 assumes sales growth in the low-single-digit range area, mostly because of an increase in comparable-store sales. We believe brand revitalization initiatives and store remodels of the core Outback Steakhouse concept will support this trend. In our view, initiatives to improve the affordability perception via changes in menu contributed to strengthening consumer traffic and improving sales performance in recent quarters. We also expect operating margins to remain relatively stable as benefits from cost-reduction initiatives and menu price increases are largely offset by commodity inflation and higher operating costs, which include higher rent expense following the sale and leaseback transactions of 67 restaurants. OSI's operating margins are lower than those of its key competitors, given its relatively higher fixed-cost structure because of the rent related to the commercial mortgage-backed security (CMBS) structure. We expect operating conditions in the casual-dining segment to remain difficult, because of persistently high unemployment, weak consumer spending, and intense competition. We view OSI's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged", given the significant amount of debt. As part of the refinancing of the CMBS debt, OSI completed a sale and leaseback transaction and used the proceeds of about $195 million as well as cash on hand to repay $276 million of CMBS debt. Pro forma for this transaction, total debt to EBITDA declined to 5.3x from 5.9x. In our analysis, we use the consolidated financial statements of Bloomin' Brands Inc., which includes the CMBS debt issued through Private Restaurant Properties (Propco). OSI generates solid levels of free cash flow because of reduced capital spending. Given higher capital spending to support the store renovation program, we expect free cash flow to weaken, but to remain at healthy levels of about $80 million. Liquidity We view OSI's liquidity as "adequate," indicating that cash sources should exceed needs over the next 12 to 18 months. Sources of liquidity include Cash on the balance sheet of about $482 million as of Dec. 31, 2011 (at Holdco Bloomin' Brands Inc.), cash flow from operations, and about $82 million available under its $150 million revolving credit facility. OSI also has access to a $100 million prefunded revolving credit facility to fund capital spending. As of Dec. 31, 2011, OSI had about $67 million available under this facility; any borrowing outstanding under this facility needs to be repaid at year-end depending on the true cash flow calculation under the credit agreement. We believe these sources would adequately cover modest uses of cash, primarily capital spending and required debt amortization under the credit facilities. OSI currently maintains comfortable cushion under its debt leverage covenant. Under terms of the secured credit facilities, OSI needs to meet a total leverage covenant of 6x. There is a 25% excess cash flow sweep given that rent-adjusted leverage is below 5.25x. Following the refinancing of the CMBS debt, OSI faces a large debt maturity of $1.0 billion when its term loan matures in June 2014. The revolving credit facilities mature in 2013. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on OSI, to be published as soon as possible on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our rating outlook on OSI is positive. We expect OSI to sustain recent positive operating momentum, contributing to further strengthening of credit measures. We could raise the rating if OSI is successful in completing the IPO as proposed and uses the proceeds of about $300 million to repay about $248 million of subordinated notes, resulting in total debt to EBITDA declining to below 5.0x. Although unlikely in the near term, we could lower the rating if competitive pressure or poor execution causes a steep drop in traffic and EBITDA drops by 12%. This could occur if sales decline 3% and margins decline by 100 basis points. Related Criteria And Research

