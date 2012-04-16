(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- U.S. restaurant operator OSI Restaurants Partners LLC
continues to post solid operating performance and successfully refinanced its
maturing CMBS debt.
-- We are raising our corporate credit rating to 'B' from 'B-' and
revising the outlook to positive from stable.
-- The positive outlook reflects our expectations that credit protection
measures could further strengthen from sales growth and debt repayment if OSI
successfully completes an IPO in 2012.
Rating Action
On April 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised the corporate
credit rating on casual dining operator OSI Restaurant Partners LLC to 'B'
from 'B-'. We raised the rating on the senior secured credit facilities to
'BB-' from 'B+' with a '1' recovery rating, indicating our expectation for 90%
to 100% recovery in the event of a default. We raised the rating on the $550
million subordinated notes to 'CCC+' from 'CCC' with a '6' recovery rating,
indicating our expectation for 0% to 10% recovery in the event of a default.
Rationale
The ratings on Tampa, Fla.-based OSI Restaurant Partners LLC reflect Standard
& Poor's expectations that recent brand revitalization initiatives and cost
savings from productivity improvements will contribute to further
strengthening of credit measures in 2012, despite commodity cost pressure and
weak consumer spending.
We view OSI's business profile as "fair," reflecting its position as one of
the largest casual-dining restaurant companies in the U.S. Its established
brands include Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, and Bonefish
Grill, which have strong market positions. The company's largest competitors
are Brinker International and Darden Restaurants Inc.
We expect OSI to continue to achieve positive sales growth in 2012 following a
solid 2011 that had comparable-store sales increasing across all concepts. Our
forecast for 2012 assumes sales growth in the low-single-digit range area,
mostly because of an increase in comparable-store sales. We believe brand
revitalization initiatives and store remodels of the core Outback Steakhouse
concept will support this trend. In our view, initiatives to improve the
affordability perception via changes in menu contributed to strengthening
consumer traffic and improving sales performance in recent quarters. We also
expect operating margins to remain relatively stable as benefits from
cost-reduction initiatives and menu price increases are largely offset by
commodity inflation and higher operating costs, which include higher rent
expense following the sale and leaseback transactions of 67 restaurants.
OSI's operating margins are lower than those of its key competitors, given its
relatively higher fixed-cost structure because of the rent related to the
commercial mortgage-backed security (CMBS) structure. We expect operating
conditions in the casual-dining segment to remain difficult, because of
persistently high unemployment, weak consumer spending, and intense
competition.
We view OSI's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged", given the
significant amount of debt. As part of the refinancing of the CMBS debt, OSI
completed a sale and leaseback transaction and used the proceeds of about $195
million as well as cash on hand to repay $276 million of CMBS debt. Pro forma
for this transaction, total debt to EBITDA declined to 5.3x from 5.9x. In our
analysis, we use the consolidated financial statements of Bloomin' Brands
Inc., which includes the CMBS debt issued through Private Restaurant
Properties (Propco).
OSI generates solid levels of free cash flow because of reduced capital
spending. Given higher capital spending to support the store renovation
program, we expect free cash flow to weaken, but to remain at healthy levels
of about $80 million.
Liquidity
We view OSI's liquidity as "adequate," indicating that cash sources should
exceed needs over the next 12 to 18 months. Sources of liquidity include Cash
on the balance sheet of about $482 million as of Dec. 31, 2011 (at Holdco
Bloomin' Brands Inc.), cash flow from operations, and about $82 million
available under its $150 million revolving credit facility. OSI also has
access to a $100 million prefunded revolving credit facility to fund capital
spending. As of Dec. 31, 2011, OSI had about $67 million available under this
facility; any borrowing outstanding under this facility needs to be repaid at
year-end depending on the true cash flow calculation under the credit
agreement. We believe these sources would adequately cover modest uses of
cash, primarily capital spending and required debt amortization under the
credit facilities.
OSI currently maintains comfortable cushion under its debt leverage covenant.
Under terms of the secured credit facilities, OSI needs to meet a total
leverage covenant of 6x. There is a 25% excess cash flow sweep given that
rent-adjusted leverage is below 5.25x.
Following the refinancing of the CMBS debt, OSI faces a large debt maturity of
$1.0 billion when its term loan matures in June 2014. The revolving credit
facilities mature in 2013.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on OSI, to
be published as soon as possible on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
Our rating outlook on OSI is positive. We expect OSI to sustain recent
positive operating momentum, contributing to further strengthening of credit
measures. We could raise the rating if OSI is successful in completing the IPO
as proposed and uses the proceeds of about $300 million to repay about $248
million of subordinated notes, resulting in total debt to EBITDA declining to
below 5.0x. Although unlikely in the near term, we could lower the rating if
competitive pressure or poor execution causes a steep drop in traffic and
EBITDA drops by 12%. This could occur if sales decline 3% and margins decline
by 100 basis points.
Ratings List
Upgraded; Outlook Action
To From
OSI Restaurant Partners LLC
Corporate Credit Rating B/Positive/-- B-/Stable/--
Upgraded
To From
OSI Restaurant Partners LLC
Senior Secured BB- B+
Recovery Rating 1 1
Senior Unsecured CCC+ CCC
Recovery Rating 6 6
