April 16 - Fitch Ratings today released a Special Report that details its
examination of U.S. property-casualty companies' financial leverage and
debt-servicing capacity.
In this report, Fitch analyzes key holding company financial factors of
property/casualty insurance organizations, examining changes in financial
leverage and debt-servicing capacity for the last several years and in 2011.
Fitch also evaluates insurers' liquidity from insurance subsidiary dividend
capacity. The report compiles 10-K filing data from all property/casualty
insurers in Fitch's debt rating universe.
The U.S. property/casualty insurance industry continues to maintain balance
sheet strength and reasonable debt-servicing capacity that is within rating
expectations, albeit lower than prior years. Sharp earning declines from a
greater level of catastrophe-related losses along with competitive market
conditions and weaker investment income contributed to the decline.
In aggregate, excluding American International Group, Inc. (AIG), financial
leverage for Fitch's property/casualty (re)insurer universe increased modestly
in 2011, as higher borrowings offset anemic growth in shareholders' equity due
to weak earnings.
AIG's recapitalization in 2011 represented by far the biggest change in capital
mix among insurers in Fitch's universe. As part of continuing efforts to reduce
the federal government's interest in AIG debt, levels were significantly reduced
and more than $70 billion of preferred stock was converted to common equity.
The industry's interest and preferred dividend coverage on an operating basis
(excluding AIG) declined significantly to 4.7 times (x) in 2011, from an average
of 7.6x from 2008 -- 2010. Catastrophe losses, which were 11% of 2011 earned
premium, were the primary driver of the decline in coverage. Persistent weak
market conditions, poorer underwriting results, and declining investment income
also continued to pressure operating earnings.
Statutory dividend capacity available to be paid in 2012 declined from prior
year levels but remains strong and provides additional support to debt servicing
capabilities. Additionally, a number of companies continue to hold cash at
higher than traditional levels at the holding company level.
The report 'Property/Casualty Insurers' Financial Leverage and Debt-Servicing
Capacity' dated April 16, 2012, is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under
'Insurance' and 'Special Reports'.
