Sept 11 - Fitch Ratings affirms the following ratings on Hernando County
School Board, FL's (the district) certificates of participation (COPs):
--$134 million outstanding COPs at 'A+'.
In addition Fitch affirms the district's implied unlimited tax general
obligation (GO) rating at 'AA-'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
SECURITY
The COPs are secured by lease payments made by the district to the trustee
pursuant to a master lease purchase agreement. Lease payments are payable from
legally available funds of the district, subject to annual appropriation. The
district is required to appropriate funds for all outstanding leases on an all
or none basis. In the event of non-appropriation, all leases will terminate, and
the district would, at the trustee's option, have to surrender all
lease-purchased projects for the benefit of owners of the COPs which financed or
refinanced such projects.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
LOWER RESERVES TO LIMIT FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: The Negative Outlook reflects
Fitch's concern regarding the district's ability to maintain fund balance levels
consistent with the rating category. Reserves, which have recently been relied
upon to supplement operations, are budgeted to decline to marginal levels in
fiscal 2013.
BETTER THAN BUDGETED RESULTS PROJECTED: Management projects better than budgeted
results for fiscal 2012, consistent with historical practices, although
unaudited financial statements were not yet available for review by Fitch. Large
positive expenditure variances were a result of both conservative budgeting
practices and management's implementation of additional cost saving measures.
LOW TO MODERATE DEBT LEVELS: Overall debt burden is low and should remain so
given the district's limited capital needs and the absence of additional
issuance plans.
BELOW-AVERAGE ECONOMIC PROFILE: The economy remains limited with major
industries centered in lower-wage agriculture, limestone mining, and cement
production. Unemployment rates are consistently higher than state and national
averages.
COPS SUBJECT TO APPROPRIATION: The 'A+' COP rating reflects the district's
general credit quality, its obligation to make annually appropriated lease
payments under a master lease structure, and the essentiality of leased assets.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
NEAR-TERM DETERIORATING FINANCIAL RESULTS: Fitch notes that if audited fiscal
2012 results are notably weaker than anticipated or if the fiscal 2013 results
are worse than expected causing a decline in fund balance to marginal levels, a
downgrade of the district's ratings may result.
INABILITY TO BALANCE BUDGET: Movement towards balanced operations beyond fiscal
2013 will also be important to maintaining the rating.
CREDIT PROFILE
OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE
Fitch's Outlook on the district's ratings remains Negative due to uncertainty
regarding the maintenance of reserves consistent with the rating category. In
addition, Fitch believes there is the potential for continued operating
pressures tied to a slow-growing economy, a declining tax base, and the State of
Florida's fiscal pressures (GO bonds rated 'AAA' with a Negative Outlook by
Fitch).
CHALLENGED FINANCES
The district has recently undergone fiscal challenges due to a combination of
the discontinuation of federal stimulus monies, cuts in state aid, and lower tax
collection rates due to economic pressures and its declining tax base.
Management has acted accordingly and built up reserve balances in fiscals 2010
and 2011 to help offset the loss of these monies. Management has also made
significant budget cuts and successfully negotiated temporary union concessions.
PROJECTED RESULTS BETTER THAN EXPECTED FISCAL FOR 2012
The district's fiscal 2012 budget had assumed a $15.9 million reduction in the
district's total general fund balance to $4.3 million (2.9% of fiscal 2012
spending). Through conservative budgeting practices, employee concessions, and
expenditure savings, management is now projecting a total general fund balance
of $16.9 million. Projected assigned and unassigned balances total $14.4 million
or 9.8% of expenditures. The district has historically experienced better than
budgeted results, but the projections for declines in fund balance to marginal
levels, continuing in fiscal 2013, is a credit concern.
TAX BASE DECLINES
The property tax roll for Hernando County (the county) decreased approximately
$612 million or just under 7% last year lowering the tax roll to $8.2 billion.
This was the fourth consecutive year the tax roll declined, reflecting the
stagnant housing market in the county. Property values had grown steadily by
double digit rates since 2004, but the current decline puts the county back to
pre-2007 values.
Tax collection rates declined to a record low of 92.4% in fiscal 2012, well
below the statutorily required 96% budget rate. Management has indicated a bulk
of the shortfall is due to a major taxpayer's two-year dispute over its
valuation. Reportedly, the dispute has been settled with the county. Management
expects the receipt of overdue taxes later this year, but the settled amount has
not been reported to Fitch, nor has it been included in the proposed fiscal 2013
budget. Tax collection rates had historically ranged from 96% to 97%.
FISCAL 2013 PROPOSED BUDGET
The district's most recent $160 million tentative general fund budget is based
on a $5.8 million (4.3%) increase in its Florida Education Finance Program
allocation, and assumes the use of $10.3 million in reserves and a projected
assigned and unassigned fund balance of $5.5 million (or a marginal 3.4% of
appropriations). These reserves will offset the $11.4 million or 7.7% year over
year increase in total general fund expenditures, mostly a result of increasing
employee salaries and benefit costs. To help meet class size mandates the
district hired certified teachers as long term substitutes versus full-time
instructors with benefits and plans to continue this practice in fiscal 2013. A
school board public hearing to approve the budget is scheduled for Sept. 18.
Pursuant to state law, if the unrestricted portion of the general fund balance
in a school district's approved operating budget is projected to fall below 2%
of projected general fund revenues, the state commissioner of education may
determine that the district does not have a plan that is reasonably anticipated
to avoid a financial emergency as prescribed under state law, and may appoint a
financial emergency board to oversee the activities of the school board. Based
on the fiscal 2013 budget, the school district's unrestricted fund balance
(assigned and unassigned) will equal 3.7% of estimated general fund revenues of
$150 million.
LOW TO MODERATE DEBT LEVELS
Overall debt ratios including county sales tax supported bonds are low to
moderate at only $1,221 per capita and 2.5% of net taxable value. No new debt is
anticipated in the near term. While the district may use any legally available
revenue for COPs debt service, the district has historically allocated revenue
for this purpose from its capital outlay millage. The capital outlay millage is
authorized by state law up to 1.5 mills.
Up to three-fourths of the proceeds of the capital levy is available for lease
payments. Effective July 1, 2012, the three-fourths limitation is waived for
lease purchase agreements entered into prior to June 30, 2009 (all of the
district's lease agreements were entered into prior to this date). Due to recent
declines in assessed value, the district now requires a high 1.23 mills to fund
COPs assuming a 96% tax collection rate. The remaining $2.1 million in revenues
is used to support capital improvement and maintenance needs.
The district's contribution to the state's retirement system is a manageable
cost pressure and the district does not explicitly subsidize post-employment
healthcare. However, the district recognizes an unfunded actuarial accrued
liability (UAAL) associated with retirees' participation in the district's
healthcare plan at the group rate. The district funds this liability on a
pay-as-you-go basis, which was $234,000 or a low 0.1% of spending in fiscal
2011.
LIMITED ECONOMY WITH BELOW AVERAGE SOCIOECONOMIC INDICATORS
Located north of Tampa on the central-west coast of Florida, the county is
mainly residential. The district, which is coterminous with the county,
experienced rapid enrollment growth in the first half of the decade as the
county's population increased over 5% annually before tapering off in the past
few years.
The county serves as a bedroom community due to its proximity and direct access
via the Suncoast Parkway to the City of Tampa. The area economy remains fairly
narrow with concentrations in agriculture, citrus products, cattle production,
limestone mining and cement production. The county's job base has expanded by 4%
during the past 12 months ending June 2012 although unemployment rates remain
high. The county unemployment rate was 11.1% (June 2012) compared to 13.8% a
year prior. Per capita income for 2010 was 83% of the national rate.