Sept. 11 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A' rating to the new $350 million,
2.375% First and Refunding Mortgage Bonds issued by PECO Energy
Co.(PECO). The Rating Outlook is Stable. The bonds mature on Sept. 15,
2022 and rank equally with all existing and future secured debt obligations. Net
proceeds will be used to refund $225 million, 4.75% First Mortgage Bonds due
Oct. 1, 2012 and for general corporate purposes.
Key Rating Drivers
Strong Credit Profile: PECO Energy Co.'s (PECO) leverage, interest coverage and
cash flow measures are expected to weaken moderately over the next several
years, but remain strong relative to the company's peer group of distribution
utilities and to Fitch's guidelines for companies with a 'BBB+' Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and similar risk profiles. Over the next several years debt/EBITDA
is expected to range between 2.75 times (x) and 3.0x, and EBITDA/interest and
FFO/debt to approximate 6.5x and 22%, respectively.
High Capital Expenditures: Following a two-year decline, capital expenditures
are expected to trend upward beginning in 2013 to reflect the deployment of
smart meters and rising investments in electric distribution infrastructure.
Smart meter investments are forecasted to aggregate $300 million in 2013 and
2014, net of a $200 million grant from the Department of Energy (DOE) and total
capex $$1.075 billion. By comparison, expenditures in 2011 and estimated in 2012
were $900 million.
Commodity Price Exposure: PECO has no commodity price exposure, which limits
cash flow volatility. The company is required to serve as the electricity
provider of last resort for customers that do not choose an alternative energy
provider and recovers 100% of its electricity procurement costs from rate
payers.
Alternative Rate Making: Enactment of H.B. 1294 earlier this year is a
constructive credit development. The legislation permits recovery of
distribution infrastructure investments through an automatic cost recovery
mechanism and use of a fully projected forward test year in base rate cases,
both of which should reduce regulatory lag.
Liquidity: Fitch considers PECO's liquidity to be adequate. In addition to cash
from operations, liquidity needs are supported through the issuance of
commercial paper, credit facility borrowings, and a corporate money pool. The
$600 million unsecured credit facility extends to March 2017. Debt maturities
are well laddered, and considered manageable by Fitch with $150 million due in
December 2012, $300 million in 2013 and $250 million in 2014 followed by a gap
until 2018.
What could lead to consideration of a negative rating action:
--Lack of regulatory support for capital investments is the primary credit risk
or a change in the commodity cost recovery provisions.
What could lead to consideration of a positive rating action:
--Not likely at the current rating level.
