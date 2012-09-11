Sept. 11 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Metrofinanciera,
S.A.P.I. de C.V.'s (Metrofinanciera) foreign and local currency long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'C' from 'CCC', following the company's debt exchange
proposal to its senior unsecured bondholders, which is expected to be completed
in the following weeks. Fitch also downgraded Metrofinanciera's long-term
national scale rating to 'C(mex)' from 'CCC(mex)', while affirming the company's
short term IDRS and national scale ratings at 'C' and 'C(mex)', respectively. A
list with detailed rating actions follows at the end of this press release.
After completing a debt restructuring program in 2010, the two-year grace period
on interest payments of the senior unsecured bonds that arose from that exchange
(METROFI 10), ended on Sept. 10, 2012, when the company was originally expected
to make cash interest payments. However, the recovery of business volumes and
the reduction of hefty non-earning assets have only occurred at a slower than
expected pace, which has limited Metrofinanciera's cash flow generation
capacity. This has constrained its ability to service bond debt without
affecting its capacity to sustain its gradual path to a business as usual
condition.
While Fitch considers the senior unsecured debt exchange proposal is positive
for Metrofinanciera's future prospects, this is considered a distressed debt
exchange under Fitch's criteria, since bondholders will receive a combination of
equity, subordinated bonds, and new senior unsecured notes in exchange of the
METROFI 10 bonds. The new unsecured bonds will have a longer tenor, another
two-year grace period on interest payments, and a more benign amortization
scheme, which is expected to allow Metrofinanciera to gradually restore its
financial condition and reach a stronger capital position in the short run.
Other than the new unsecured bonds, Metrofinanciera's liabilities are largely
associated to credit lines from the local development bank Sociedad Hipotecaria
Federal (SHF), which Fitch considers that also have benign term conditions and
do not materially affect Metrofinanciera's refinancing risk.
Upon completion of the 2010 debt restructuring, 67% of Metrofinanciera's total
assets were not earning. The company has gradually recovered 17% of these, but
non-earnings assets still account for more than half of its balance sheet. Most
of these are the land properties that triggered Metrofinanciera's default in
2009 and only a small fraction of those are productive. In addition, a large
portion of construction loans is still impaired (1Q'12: 44%), although the
company has made major and sustained improvements on this regard. Therefore, the
ratio of earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities is yet very weak, which
has resulted in negative or very narrow net interest income in 2011 and the
first six months of 2012, although the trend and prospects are positive.
The new debt exchange proposal is expected to be completed in the next few
weeks. The bondholders already accepted the restructuring proposal in an
assembly held on Aug. 9, 2012. Also, an additional three-month grace period on
interest and principal payments was granted for the METROFI 10 issue, aiming to
complete the exchange before the next coupon date. When the debt exchange is
fully completed, Fitch will downgrade Metrofinanciera's IDRs to restrictive
default ('RD') status. Shortly after the exchange is completed, Fitch will
assign post-exchange ratings to Metrofinanciera.
The level of these post-exchange ratings will depend on Fitch's assessment of
Metrofinanciera's ability to restore a recurring earnings stream that prevent
further depletion of its capital base, which in turns is dependent on
Metrofinanciera's capacity to rebuild its business and commercial profile and
increasing the relative contribution of productive assets. There is no upside
potential before the company enters into the RD rating category.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions on Metrofinanciera:
--Foreign and Local Currency long-term IDR downgraded to 'C' from 'CCC';
--Foreign and Local Currency short-term IDR affirmed at 'C';
--Support Rating affirmed at '5';
--Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF';
--Long-term national-scale issuer rating downgraded to 'C(mex)' from 'CCC(mex)';
--Short-term national-scale issuer rating affirmed at 'C(mex)'.
