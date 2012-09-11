Sept. 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB' issue-level ratings to DIRECTV Holdings LLC's and DIRECTV Financing Co. Inc.'s issue of 750 million British pound sterling-denominated senior unsecured notes. We expect the notes to carry a guarantee from the coissuer's parent company, El Segundo, Calif.-based satellite-TV service provider DIRECTV. We base the ratings on preliminary documentation and they are subject to review of final documents. Pro forma for the transaction, debt to EBITDA was about 2.4x as of June 30, 2012. Over the long term, we expect the company to use the proceeds from additional debt financings, its cash balance, and cash flow generation to fund shareholder-friendly initiatives--likely share repurchases--but to keep them within the 2.5x leverage parameter. The 'BBB' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on parent DIRECTV remain unchanged. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the research report on DIRECTV, published Aug. 9, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- U.S.Telecom And Cable Ratings Should Be Stable Overall During Weak Economic Recovery, July 10, 2012

-- U.S. Telecom And Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, July 12, 2012

-- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Telecom Companies Maintain High Dividend Payouts, But For How Long?, May 30, 2012

-- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Cable And Satellite-TV Companies Ratchet Up Shareholder Payouts, May 16, 2012

-- Top 10 Investor Questions: U.S. Telecom and Cable Industries, May 10, 2012

-- Assessing The Four-Notch Rating Gap Between The Two U.S. Direct-To-Home Satellite Video Operators, May 9, 2012

-- U.S. Cable Sector Overview: Growth Slows As The Industry Matures, March 21, 2012

-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 RATINGS LIST DIRECTV Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/-- New Ratings DIRECTV Holdings LLC DIRECTV Financing Co. Inc. Senior Unsecured

Sterling notes BBB Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Michael P Altberg, New York (1) 212-438-3950;

michael_altberg@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Richard C Siderman, San Francisco (1) 415-371-5034;

richard_siderman@standardandpoors.com