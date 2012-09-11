Overview
-- U.S.-based New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc. disclosed that it has
received notices from Wells Fargo Bank, the trustee under its note indentures,
that the company has failed to provide annual and quarterly financial reports
as required under the indentures.
-- Failure to provide the reports within 120 days from the date of the
notice (Sept. 6, 2012) will constitute an event of default under the
indentures.
-- New Enterprise also entered an amendment and waiver with its lenders
under its $170 million revolving credit facility to extend the delivery date
of the delinquent financial statements.
-- We are keeping all of our ratings on New Enterprise, including the
'CCC-' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications.
Rating Action
On Sept. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services kept its ratings on New
Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc., including its 'CCC-'corporate credit rating
on CreditWatch with negative implications. We will resolve the CreditWatch
listing when the company files its annual report and quarterly reports and
after we have assessed the company's near-term liquidity and most recent
operating performance. We would likely lower our ratings to 'D' if the company
fails to provide the required financial statements with the 120-day cure
period (which began Sept. 6, 2012) and the trustee declares an event of
default and pursues its remedies including demand for payment.
Rationale
The continued CreditWatch listing follows the recent announcement that New
Enterprise still needs additional time to file its already delinquent annual
and quarterly financial reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q. Also, the trustee under
the existing notes has provided notice to the company that New Enterprise is
not in compliance with the financial reporting requirements of the indentures.
Failure to provide such reports within 120 days of receipt of the notice would
result in an event of default under the indentures.
The company attributes the filing delays to problems related to a new
company-wide resources planning system and to material weaknesses in internal
controls over financial reporting. However, there can be no assurances that
the preparation and filing of the Form 10-K or Form 10-Q will not be further
delayed.
In addition to technical defaults under various debt obligations, the delayed
filing limits visibility of the company's recent operating results and raises
concern that liquidity could become more constrained than we previously
anticipated if cash flows are weaker than our most recent estimates.
New Enterprise is a privately held company that sells construction materials
including aggregates, concrete, and concrete products; engages in highway
construction and paving; and provides traffic safety services and equipment.
Its operations are concentrated in Pennsylvania and western New York.
CreditWatch
We will resolve the CreditWatch listing when the company files its delinquent
annual and quarterly reports and after we have had an opportunity to discuss
the company's liquidity, the state of its internal controls, and its most
recent operating performance.
We could affirm our ratings and remove them from CreditWatch if the company
obtains financial reporting extensions from its lenders, resolves any
potential default under its indentures, and if it appears that 2012 and future
operating cash flows will be neutral or modestly positive as we had previously
assumed.
We would lower our rating to 'D' if we view a payment default to be imminent
or if lenders pursue remedies under any defaults and demand payment. This
could occur if further filing delays trigger a technical default that results
in an acceleration of its indebtedness.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Related Criteria And Research General Criteria: Use Of CreditWatch And
Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
-- General Criteria: How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec.
12, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating CCC-/Watch Neg/--
New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc.
Senior Secured CCC-/Watch Neg
Senior Unsecured C/Watch Neg
Ratings Affirmed
New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc.
Senior Secured
Local Currency CCC- /Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 3
Senior Unsecured
Local Currency C /Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 6