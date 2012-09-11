Overview -- U.S.-based New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc. disclosed that it has received notices from Wells Fargo Bank, the trustee under its note indentures, that the company has failed to provide annual and quarterly financial reports as required under the indentures. -- Failure to provide the reports within 120 days from the date of the notice (Sept. 6, 2012) will constitute an event of default under the indentures. -- New Enterprise also entered an amendment and waiver with its lenders under its $170 million revolving credit facility to extend the delivery date of the delinquent financial statements. -- We are keeping all of our ratings on New Enterprise, including the 'CCC-' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rating Action On Sept. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services kept its ratings on New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc., including its 'CCC-'corporate credit rating on CreditWatch with negative implications. We will resolve the CreditWatch listing when the company files its annual report and quarterly reports and after we have assessed the company's near-term liquidity and most recent operating performance. We would likely lower our ratings to 'D' if the company fails to provide the required financial statements with the 120-day cure period (which began Sept. 6, 2012) and the trustee declares an event of default and pursues its remedies including demand for payment. Rationale The continued CreditWatch listing follows the recent announcement that New Enterprise still needs additional time to file its already delinquent annual and quarterly financial reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q. Also, the trustee under the existing notes has provided notice to the company that New Enterprise is not in compliance with the financial reporting requirements of the indentures. Failure to provide such reports within 120 days of receipt of the notice would result in an event of default under the indentures. The company attributes the filing delays to problems related to a new company-wide resources planning system and to material weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting. However, there can be no assurances that the preparation and filing of the Form 10-K or Form 10-Q will not be further delayed. In addition to technical defaults under various debt obligations, the delayed filing limits visibility of the company's recent operating results and raises concern that liquidity could become more constrained than we previously anticipated if cash flows are weaker than our most recent estimates. New Enterprise is a privately held company that sells construction materials including aggregates, concrete, and concrete products; engages in highway construction and paving; and provides traffic safety services and equipment. Its operations are concentrated in Pennsylvania and western New York. CreditWatch We will resolve the CreditWatch listing when the company files its delinquent annual and quarterly reports and after we have had an opportunity to discuss the company's liquidity, the state of its internal controls, and its most recent operating performance. We could affirm our ratings and remove them from CreditWatch if the company obtains financial reporting extensions from its lenders, resolves any potential default under its indentures, and if it appears that 2012 and future operating cash flows will be neutral or modestly positive as we had previously assumed. We would lower our rating to 'D' if we view a payment default to be imminent or if lenders pursue remedies under any defaults and demand payment. This could occur if further filing delays trigger a technical default that results in an acceleration of its indebtedness. Related Criteria And Research -- Related Criteria And Research General Criteria: Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- General Criteria: How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec. 12, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc. Corporate Credit Rating CCC-/Watch Neg/-- New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc. Senior Secured CCC-/Watch Neg Senior Unsecured C/Watch Neg Ratings Affirmed New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc. Senior Secured Local Currency CCC- /Watch Neg Recovery Rating 3 Senior Unsecured Local Currency C /Watch Neg Recovery Rating 6