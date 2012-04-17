(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its corporate credit rating on U.K.-based information technology security software company Sophos Ltd. (B/Positive/--) is unaffected by the proposed agreement to amend and restate the company's existing senior secured bank facilities. The corporate credit rating is unaffected because we do not anticipate any change in our assessment of Sophos' financial risk profile following the proposed agreement. This is because we understand that the overall level of debt will remain broadly unchanged following the amendment and restatement, and that operating cash flow generation after interest payments will improve slightly. Our 'B+' issue and '2' recovery ratings on the Term Loan A, Term Loan B, and revolving credit facility issued by Sophos' sister company, Shield Finance Co. S.a.r.l., are also unaffected by the proposed agreement. The recovery rating of '2' on these senior secured facilities indicates our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Our issue and recovery ratings are unaffected because we assess that recovery prospects in the event of a payment default remain in the 70%-90% range. (New York Ratings Team)