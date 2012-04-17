(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 17 Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings on The Doctor's Company, an Inter-Insurance Exchange (Doctors) and its wholly owned insurance subsidiaries (see list below), collectively referred to as The Doctors' Company Group (TDC). The Rating Outlook for all ratings is Stable. TDC's ratings are based on above-average underwriting performance and profitability relative to medical professional liability insurance (MPLI) peers, favorable loss reserve levels, strong statutory capital position, and an experienced management team that employs a conservative operating strategy that is focused on long-term underwriting profitability. The rating also considers that TDC is a mono-line insurer operating in one of the more volatile segments of the property/casualty insurance industry. Market conditions in previous years were favorably affected by legislative reforms, a drop in claims frequency, and market exits from underperforming competitors. More recently, competitive pricing and a shift of individual providers towards larger medical groups and self-insured markets have pressured MPLI industry premiums volume and underwriting performance. Fitch notes that while integration efforts for TDC's 2011 acquisition of FPIC Insurance Group, Inc. are developing , to date no significant issues have emerged. Following the FPIC acquisition, TDC now has better competitive positioning in the larger Florida and Texas markets. TDC reported a very strong statutory calendar year combined ratio of 90% for 2011. Adjusting for favorable prior period loss reserve development, the statutory accident year combined ratio was 108.6% for 2011. These figures compare favorably to the 2010 results of 48.6% calendar year combined ratio and a 118.2% accident year combined ratio. Within Fitch's rating rationale are multiple rating triggers. If TDC were to materially deviate from any of these items, especially for an extended period, the ratings could be affected. Fitch believes that a ratings upgrade in the near term is less likely given the company's narrow product focus in a highly volatile line of business. The following are triggers could lead to a downgrade: --An increase in the company's operating leverage, as defined by net written premiums to policyholder surplus, of 1.0x or higher; --Material adverse reserve development; --Failure to maintain pricing discipline in a softening rate environment. Fitch has affirmed the 'A' IFS ratings of the following TDC insurance subsidiaries, with a Stable Outlook: --The Doctors' Company an Intercompany Insurance Exchange; --Professional Underwriters Liability Insurance Company (PULIC); --Underwriter for the Professions Insurance Company (UPIC); --OHIC Insurance Company (OHIC); --SCPIE Indemnity Company; --American Physicians Capital Inc; --First Professional Insurance Company; --Anesthesiologists Professional Assurance Company; --Intermed Insurance Company; --Advocate MD Insurance of the Southwest, Inc. In addition, Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the following ratings of FPIC Insurance Group, Inc. as they are no longer considered analytically meaningful: --IDR at 'BBB+'; --Senior debt rating at 'BBB'. Fitch has withdrawn the following rating as the entity no longer exists: --Northwest Physicians Insurance Company (NPIC). Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 22, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology (New York Ratings Team)