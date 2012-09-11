Sept 11 - Unemployment insurance bonds, issued by states to pay off federal unemployment trust fund loans, can help states avoid interest charges and loss of employer tax credits, according to a report published Sept. 6, 2012 on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. Nineteen states and the Virgin Islands currently owe the federal government a combined $24.9 billion, according to the report, with loans ranging from $76.4 million owed by Delaware to California's $9.1 billion, the highest outstanding amount. "Unemployment bonds are particularly attractive to states with weak cash flow," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst David Hitchcock. "States have to pay interest on new debt, but would be able to incur new federal unemployment loans interest-free by repaying them before Sept. 30 each year, when the federal government begins to impose interest charges," Mr. Hitchcock added. The report states that the credit quality of unemployment bonds varies depending on their structure, with some secured by separate payroll charges or temporary special assessments on employers, and others reliant on state unemployment trust funds to service debt. Debt service that relies on direct first lien payments from employers can be extremely creditworthy, while structures that pay debt service from the same fund that pays unemployment benefits could be vulnerable in the event of a sustained rise in unemployment, in Standard & Poor's opinion. The report also found that unemployment bonds may also help states reduce business costs within their borders. "If federal loans remain outstanding for two consecutive years, employers that pay unemployment taxes incur a reduction in federal tax credits. Conversely, many states are cautious about raising unemployment insurance or workers' compensation taxes during economic downturns, when higher taxes can be a competitive liability," said Hitchcock. Current outstanding federal unemployment loan balances and ongoing unemployment trust fund deficits may lead to increased issuance of unemployment bonds, in Standard & Poor's opinion. States that have recently authorized or sold unemployment bonds include Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.