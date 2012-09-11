Sept 11 - Unemployment insurance bonds, issued by states to pay off federal
unemployment trust fund loans, can help states avoid interest charges and loss
of employer tax credits, according to a report published Sept. 6, 2012 on
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
Nineteen states and the Virgin Islands currently owe the federal government a
combined $24.9 billion, according to the report, with loans ranging from $76.4
million owed by Delaware to California's $9.1 billion, the highest outstanding
amount.
"Unemployment bonds are particularly attractive to states with weak cash
flow," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst David Hitchcock. "States have to
pay interest on new debt, but would be able to incur new federal unemployment
loans interest-free by repaying them before Sept. 30 each year, when the
federal government begins to impose interest charges," Mr. Hitchcock added.
The report states that the credit quality of unemployment bonds varies
depending on their structure, with some secured by separate payroll charges or
temporary special assessments on employers, and others reliant on state
unemployment trust funds to service debt. Debt service that relies on direct
first lien payments from employers can be extremely creditworthy, while
structures that pay debt service from the same fund that pays unemployment
benefits could be vulnerable in the event of a sustained rise in unemployment,
in Standard & Poor's opinion.
The report also found that unemployment bonds may also help states reduce
business costs within their borders.
"If federal loans remain outstanding for two consecutive years, employers that
pay unemployment taxes incur a reduction in federal tax credits. Conversely,
many states are cautious about raising unemployment insurance or workers'
compensation taxes during economic downturns, when higher taxes can be a
competitive liability," said Hitchcock.
Current outstanding federal unemployment loan balances and ongoing
unemployment trust fund deficits may lead to increased issuance of
unemployment bonds, in Standard & Poor's opinion. States that have recently
authorized or sold unemployment bonds include Colorado, Idaho, Illinois,
Michigan, and Pennsylvania.