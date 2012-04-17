(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 17 - Fitch Ratings has assigned OJSC Saint-Petersburg Telecom's, a subsidiary of Tele2 Russia Holding AB (Tele2R), domestic bonds Series-07, which will be issued on 17 April 2012, a final 'BB+' Long-term senior unsecured rating and 'AA(rus)' National Long-term rating. The final ratings reflect final documentation conforming to draft information already received by Fitch. The Series-07 RUB6bn bonds will have a stated maturity of ten years and an attached investors' put option in year three. Bondholders will benefit from an irrevocable undertaking by Tele2R and Tele2 Financial Services AB, a treasury company for Tele2R, which makes this instrument effectively recourse to the Tele2R group. The mechanism of irrevocable undertakings (essentially an offer to purchase bonds if the issuer is in default) exposes bondholders to the same probability of default and expected recoveries as senior unsecured creditors to Tele2R. Tele2R is the fourth-largest Russian mobile company by subscriber base with a total customer base of 20.6 million by end-2011 and 2G licences in 43 Russian regions. It is a successful niche mobile player with a strong financial profile. However, it does not have 3G licences and is disadvantaged compared with its peers in terms of 4G/LTE options. In Fitch's view, this deficiency makes it less strategically important for the Tele2 group. Tele2R's ratings do not reflect any notching up for parental support. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. "The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings." The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 12 August 2011, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(rus)' for National ratings in Russia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology (New York Ratings Team)